R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife (Drea) Says She ‘Once Contemplated Suicide’ | WATCH

*Drea Kelly, the ex-wife of R. Kelly, has confessed that she once contemplated suicide by jumping off a balcony.

Kelly made the revelation when she had a sit-down with Ryan Cameroon on the “Ryan Cameron Uncensored” radio show.

“That was a really dark time because, at that time, I had three small children. One of them was still an arm baby… “she said.

Drea added: “So you have to be at your lowest low and it has to be the darkest part of your life as a mother when you are willing to say ‘I don’t wanna do this thing called life anymore’ and leave your three babies behind. That’s a dark place to be.”

She said she is grateful to God because this episode didn’t mark her end, and she now lives her life to the fullest, reports SandraRose.

Drea Kelly also said her three children, whom she had with R. Kelly, are very protective of her. The children are Joann, Jaah, and Robert Kelly.

Joann Kelly (stage name Buku Abi) stated that she is trying hard to get her singing career off the ground, but it seems her father’s reputation is working against her.

“Simply based off of my last name. I think for me especially ’cause a lot of people don’t know, music is my first passion,” she lamented.

Buku Abi added: “I love music. I’m a singer, and songwriter. I love music, and I’ve been doing music since I was 13 years old.”

Now 24, Joann/Buku revealed she first wrote a song when she was 13, and since then she has been struggling to get into the music business.

“Trying to get into the industry and all those years it’s either been you’re getting it because of who your dad is or you not getting it because of who your dad is. I’ve been this close to a record deal and when they found out who I was it got swiped away… the paperwork was drawn up and everything. Flew out to L.A., and everything. [Somebody] found out who I was, and that was it.”