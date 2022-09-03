Dave Chappelle Says An ‘Ugly’ Will Smith Played ‘A Perfect Person for 30 Years’

*Chris Rock, who is currently overseas on his UK tour with Dave Chappelle, touched on getting slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, according to Deadline. Chris joked while at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England that Will slapped him for a “bulls*** joke” about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle, his wife.

“Did that s*** hurt?” Chris asked the audience. “Goddam right. The motherf***** hit me over a bulls*** joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”

Chapelle was also on stage Thursday night and called Will attacking Chris a “very strange choice” for the “King Richard” Best Actor winner to make. Dave went on to talk about how Will put on this persona for so long.

“Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us,” he continued. “Whatever the consequences are … I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again and lets his real face breathe. I see myself in both men.”

Wait. There’s more …

It’s also worth noting that Rock, 57, hasn’t spoken about the infamous incident much, but did say last month that he was asked to host next year’s Oscars telecast and declined.

The comedian/actor also revealed he turned down an interview with Oprah Winfrey to discuss the drama between him and Smith — and now we know why … because he’s seemingly using the fiasco as part of his jokes on tour.

By the way, Rock was also present when Chappelle was attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in May.

Thursday (09/01/22) marked the first of three U.K. shows on Chappelle and Rock’s tour. They’ll appear at London’s O2 arena next and then head to the continent and headline shows in various cities.