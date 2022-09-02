Friday, September 2, 2022
Meghan Markle’s Confession About Race Leaves Don Lemon ‘Shocked’ | Video

By Ny MaGee
*During Meghan Markle’s latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, she admits that it wasn’t until her marriage to Prince Harry that she finally understood how Black women are disrespected and mistreated. 

CNN’s Don Lemon finds her confession shocking. Lemon shared his thoughts on her remarks during a broadcast of “New Day” on Wednesday. As reported by Yahoo, he praised the former actress for speaking out against “colorism” but also noted that the biracial Duchess of Sussex was speaking from “a place of privilege” because she “did not have to deal with racism until she married a white man.”

“What she is coming from is a place of privilege where she did not have to deal with racism until she married a white man,” Lemon said.  “And she’s got all this criticism and all this attention. And suddenly she understood or understands what it’s like to be part of a group of people, especially women in this country or in Europe, who are discriminated against.”

Meghan Markle

He continued: “Actually, I think it’s an eye-opening podcast and I commend Meghan Markle for going there, even though it is a bit shocking that at 30-something years of age, she is just understanding what it’s like to be a Black woman in America. It’s a bit surprising to me.”

We reported previously that Markle welcomed Mariah Carey to the second episode of the Archetypes podcast, titled “The Duality of Diva”. The pair shared their experiences as biracial women and dissected the meaning of the term “diva.” Markle also revealed to her guest that her relationship with Prince Harry was the first time people started treating her as a Black woman.

“I think for us, it’s so different because we’re light-skinned,” Meghan told Carey. “You’re not treated as a Black woman. You’re not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between.”

“I mean, if there’s any time in my life that it’s been more focused on my race, it’s only once I started dating my husband,” Meghan stated. “Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman. Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted.”

Listen to the full podcast episode below:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

