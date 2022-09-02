Friday, September 2, 2022
Black Town Manager’s Contract Terminated Weeks After Entire Police Force Resigned | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*(CNN) — The North Carolina town of Kenly voted 3-2 to terminate the contract of its Black town manager who was at the center of an independent investigation after the town’s police force resigned.

The Kenly town council reviewed the findings of an investigation in a report at an emergency meeting Tuesday and voted to terminate Justine Jones from the post she held for about three months, according to CNN affiliate WTVD.

Former Police Chief Josh Gibson blamed Jones for a toxic and hostile work environment after several officers and city employees resigned in early August, CNN has reported.

Following the resignations, Kenly residents seemed to be split on whether the matter was a “race issue” given that Jones is Black, while the entire Kenly Police Department is White, CNN has reported.

Justine Jones
Justine Jones (Town of Kenly)

“While all related information is certainly a matter of public concern, the allegations made against me were timely and thoroughly vetted by independent sources and there was no such finding of wrongdoing by me or my office,” Jones said in a statement Wednesday.

“The decision to not communicate the entire story and publicly share the findings of the report is most unfortunate,” Jones said.

“Although I was not able to accomplish all the goals in progress in the short time I served the Town, given my untimely departure, my commitment to leaving Kenly better than I found it is an accomplishment I will always be proud of,” she said.

“I continue to wish nothing but the best for Kenly,” she said.

Census data shows there are nearly 1,500 people that call Kenly home. White residents make up the majority, followed by African Americans, Hispanics, Asians and American Indians, reports WTVD.

With race being the 800-pound elephant in the room, Kenly resident Nancy Cates claims the town has no such problem.

“I don’t like the fact that they said that because I can call anyone of any color,” said Cates.

She said she believes Kenly officers resigned because Jones was hired, which she believes created a toxic work environment. However, the investigation did not support that accusation.

“I’m glad she’s gone. Shouldn’t have been hired to start with,” said Cates.

It’s unclear when the vacant position will be filled.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

