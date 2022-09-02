Baggage Handler Dies After Hair Caught in Machinery at New Orleans Airport | Video

*An airport worker died in a freak accident when her hair became caught in machinery at Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport (MSY) in Louisiana.

The woman has been identified as 26-year-old Jermani Thompson, according to FOX affiliate WVUE. She was seriously injured at the airport on Tuesday night when her hair got caught up in a belt loader. The machine is used to transfer baggage to and from an airplane and the young woman suffered fatal injuries in the tragedy.

Thompson was removing baggage from a Frontier Airlines flight when she was killed, per NOLA.com.

Thompson’s mother, Angela Dorsey, told the outlet, “I’m just lost for words,” adding “I can’t even think.”

“She was my baby girl. Everybody loved her,” Dorsey added.

“She went to work one morning and never made it home,” Thompson’s sister-in-law, Nichole Branch, told NOLA.com. “This is just so unreal right now.”

In a statement sent to WDSU, Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, said: “We are deeply saddened about the tragic loss of GAT Airline Ground Support team member, Jermani Thompson.”

“The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport extends its sincere condolences to her family and friends, and also to our partners at GAT and Frontier Airlines,” Dolliole added. “Jermani was a part of our Airport family, and we will continue to support one another in any way we can during this trying time.”

“We are heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends as best as we are able,” said Mike Hough, GAT’s chief executive officer, to NOLA.com.

