Steph Curry Gets # Retired and Degree from Davidson College in One-man Ceremony | WATCH

*Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry returned to Davidson College over 13 years after leaving for his college following the NBA draft to walk the stage in his special college graduation ceremony.

The Curry family was in attendance to attend an event centered all around Steph Curry. The NBA baller finished his degree in May but was unable to participate in the ceremony because of the NBA playoffs.

So the college honored him with an individual commencement. During the ceremony, he said, “This is an absolutely amazing day and an amazing moment for myself and my family. The best decision I ever made was to come to Davidson College and pursue an education, join an amazing community and, most importantly, play for an amazing man who has built this program in Coach [Bob] McKillop.”

In addition to walking the stage, he also had a Hall of Fame induction and a jersey retirement. Congrats Steph 👏🏽👏🏽📹

“To earn this degree you showed determination and perseverance,” Davidson president Doug Hicks said during the ceremony. “It would have been so easy, so straightforward to not complete your college degree. Yet in response to that idea, you did what you did to 29 other NBA organizations, you said, ‘night, night.'”

Earning his degree was fulfilling a promise Curry made to his mother, Sonya, 13 years ago when Curry declared for the draft. But, it also was a prerequisite for getting his jersey retired — a rule put in place at Davidson.

Sonya spoke at the ceremony, reflecting on how initially she wanted her son to attend a more prominent school, but her mind was changed when she saw how happy Curry was at Davidson.

Curry’s father, Dell, touched on his son’s work ethic and noted that the next time he is inducted into a Hall of Fame, “You know where that is going to be.”

Curry attended Davidson College from 2006 to 2009 and during those three years became the school’s all-time leader in points, 3-pointers, free throws, field goals and steals.