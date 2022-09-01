She Mad! Dionne Warwick Shreds Gospel’s Earnest Pugh for Posting That Cissy Houston Had Died

*Dionne Warwick is not having it with Earnest Pugh! On Wednesday, the gospel star sent social media into a frenzy after he incorrectly announced the death of Whitney Houston’s mother (Cissy Houston).

Social media users came across his Facebook post which included a picture of her with the caption that read, “Rest in peace Cissy Houston.”

Dionne wasted no time in clearing these false reports up. She took to Twitter and said, “My Aunt Cissy is very much alive. This Earnest Pugh needs to get a life and stay out of other peoples lives!”

Gospel singer Kim Burrell also denied reports saying, “Please respect her life as she continues to live. She’s home. Thank you all🙏🏽” Earnest has released an apology but that didn’t stop social media from reacting to his now-deleted post.

Wait. In related news …

Speaking of Dionne Warwick, on Wednesday she was also among the celebrity spectators at the US Open where Serena Williams continued to shock the world with her incredible play.

Anyway, there was a big boo-boo by the TV announcers regarding Dionne and Gladys Knight. The announcers, former players Mary Carillo and Chanda Rubin mistook the “Empress of Soul” for Dionne Warwick!

As TMZ noted, it was just as cringy as it sounds.

Carillo and Rubin were behind the mic for ESPN … when during the third game of the first set, two women appeared on screen between points.

Chanda: Got some more stars …

Mary: Gladys Knight …

Chanda: Gladys Knight …

Mary: Hello!

Obviously, you could literally SEE the problem … it wasn’t Knight, but 5-time Grammy Award winner and fellow legend, Dionne Warwick.

Shortly after the match, Chanda went to social media to explain what happened during the flub.

“Too bad I was initially looking at the court (where Auntie Gladys was in the stands) and not our program monitor that showed Ms. Dionne… mistake was immediately corrected.🤦🏽‍♀️,” the former player-turned-broadcaster clarified.

In fairness, Gladys Knight was actually in the building the night before … but not Wednesday.