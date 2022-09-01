Thursday, September 1, 2022
R. Kelly’s Daughter Says His Reputation Has Negatively Impacted Her Music Career | Video

By Ny MaGee
Buku Abi AKA Joann Kelly

*R. Kelly’s daughter Joann Kelly, whose stage name is Buku Abi, is speaking out about how her career has been negatively impacted because of her famous father’s scandalous reputation. 

Joann joined her mother, Drea Kelly, for an interview with Majic 107.5 in Atlanta, and during the conversation, she explained how hard is to be taken seriously as an artist. 

“A lot of people don’t know I do music, I do visual arts– I went to school for it, she stated. 

“The experience has been, ‘You’re only getting this because of who your parents are,’ and then, ‘You’re not getting this because of who your parents are,’” she told the host.

R. Kelly (orange jail jumpsuit)
R. Kelly

“From 13 up until 24 I’ve been trying to get into the music business,” Joann admitted before revealing that she nearly signed a record contract but once it was learned that she is the daughter of R. Kelly, she lost the deal. 

The singer previously confessed that being Kelly’s daughter is like “a double-edged sword,” and said when peers teased her at school because of her relation to him, it made her feel suicidal. But singing saved her life. However, entering the music business has come with many challenges for the young artist as she can’t escape the reputation of R. Kelly. 

As you know, the R&B hitmaker was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of racketeering and sex crimes.  

“I definitely run across challenges — people wanting to work with me to spite him or people not wanting to work with me just because of who he is,” Joann previously told The Associated Press. “I’ve definitely come across turmoil … being judged for really no reason at all, just based off associations. I’ve been pushing through it. Me making the art, it saved my life so there’s nothing really that would be able to stop me.”

Watch Joann and Drea’s full interview below.

