Mandela’s Grandson Reacts to Meghan and Harry’s Marriage Being Compared to Activist’s Freedom

*Meghan Markle’s alleged comparison between her marriage to Prince Harry and Nelson Mandela’s release from prison has elicited a response from the grandson of the anti-apartheid activist.

The Duchess of Sussex is quoted as having been told by a “Lion King” cast member from South Africa that her marriage into the British Royal Family sparked a celebration that rivaled that of Mandela’s release from prison after he served nearly three decades.

“He looked at me, and he’s just like light. He said, ‘I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison,’” Meghan said.

The statement caught the attention of Zwelivelile “Mandla” Mandela, Nelson Mandel’s grandson. He is alleged to have said: “Nelson Mandela’s release from jail was the culmination of nearly 350 years of struggle in which generations of our people paid with their loves. It can never be compared to the celebration of someone’s wedding.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Mariah Carey Unpack Their Biracial Experience and the Definition of ‘Diva’ | LISTEN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cut (@thecut)

In the article, The Cut’s writer said, “Of course, she knows she’s no Mandela, but perhaps even telling me this story is a mode of defense, because if you are a symbol for all that is good and charitable, how can anybody find you objectionable, how can anybody hate you?”

The Duchess of Sussex said she spoke to the unnamed South African at the London premiere of “The Lion King in 2019. This prompted John Kani, who played Rafiki, to speak out saying he was the only South African in the cast and never met Markle. Many critics and news outlets are now accusing the princess of being a “liar.”

Meanwhile, the savvy sleuths on social media pointed to a video from the premiere showing Markle meeting South African composer Lebohang Morake, known as Lebo M — see the clip below.

Meghan and Harry were married in 2018 and now have two children together. In 2020, the couple stepped back from their Royal Family roles.