‘Ghost Brothers’ A Haunted Hit on Discovery+ & the Travel Channel | WATCH-EURexclusive

*Dalen Spratt, Marcus Harvey and Juwan Mass are back with Jack Osbourne in the series “Fright Club” and “Ghost Brothers” seen on Discovery+ and the Travel Channel.

Dalen and Juwan spoke with EURweb’s LaRita Shelby in a rare interview in which the guys talk about their ambitious days at Clark Atlanta University, an HBCU that breeds entrepreneurs and innovators.

However, the idea for Ghost Brothers was not born in a classroom but a dream that Dalen had that instructed him to hunt ghosts. They did their first video on YouTube, then their camera equipment got ripped off, but they were undaunted and continued to seek the haunted.

Now, they are the nation’s premier team of African American Paranormal Investigators.

So, do ghosts follow them home? What happened when Dalen ran through a Mississippi graveyard?

How did they hook up with Jack Osbourne? Where can one find the Bros Gourmet Pancake and Waffle Mix?

Is there a Divine 9 connection between the Ghost Brothers and EURweb’s Jazzy Rita? Find out in our exclusive interview, below.

LaRita “Jazzy Rita” Shelby is a journalist, screenwriter & entertainer and V.P. of Business Development & Special Projects for EURweb.com, newly branded Everything Urban & Radioscope. Winner of MIMPA’S 2020 Entertainment Journalist of the Year Award & Proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho. LaRita is the author of The Brand Beside the Brand and On My Father’s Side. She also has a Masters in Media & Communications Psychology from Touro University Worldwide. Chat, swap ideas & vision at JazzyRita@EURweb.com