Thursday, September 1, 2022
Charlamagne tha God Says Two People Will Likely Be Tapped to Replace Angela Yee

By Ny MaGee
Charlamagne Tha God - Tha God's Honest Truth
*Charlamagne tha God is speaking out about what fans of The Breakfast Club can expect from the program now that co-host Angela Yee is leaving the long-running radio show. 

“I’m not going away,” Charlamagne told MadameNoire in a new interview. “Envy is not going away. Angela Yee can’t be replaced, but we are a club. So that club has to expand and we’re going to bring in new members. So if people are wondering, are there going to be new members in The Breakfast Club? Yes.”

Charlamagne went on to say that two new people will likely be tapped to replace Angela. Last month, she took to social media to drop the bombshell that she is leaving the show. 

“The breakfast club as you know it is officially over,” is what Yee told the world, EUR previously reported

Angela Yee - Getty
Premiere Networks later announced that Yee, an award-winning media personality, will host a new weekday broadcast radio show, “Way Up with Angela Yee.” EUR reported that the program, which will air middays, will launch Fall 2022 across more than 30 iHeartMedia stations, including New York’s Power 105.1, and will be available for syndication through Premiere Networks to stations across the country.

“Way Up with Angela Yee” will feature the iconic personality in a fast-paced, listener-interactive show, as she connects directly with listeners on the kinds of hot and timely topics in which she’s garnered trust over her decades on air — from relationships to Hip-Hop and R&B, headline news topics, and overall culture, both in and out of the music industry. The show will be fun, entertaining, inspiring and will include celebrity interviews and special guests.

“Angela Yee is a Powerhouse! She’s a businesswoman, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and a highly entertaining, smart and witty talent who will go down as one of the greats of her generation. We are thrilled to have her lead this new show,” said Thea Mitchem, iHeartMedia Executive Vice President of Programming. “Angela has her finger on the pulse of entertainment and culture, and I look forward to watching her bring her positive outlook and even more great content to her devoted listeners in new and influential ways.”

For those that don’t know, The Breakfast Club, which originates on Power 105 in New York City, also airs on over 100 stations nationwide and racks up over 8 million listeners each month, according to Nielsen data. In August 2020, the show was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.

“What an accomplishment! … And for everyone who listens to us in the morning and is part of our family, thank you so much for this honor!” Yee wrote on Instagram at the time.

Charlamagne said, “All Praises and Glory Due To God and sincere Thanks and Gratitude to everyone who listens to us on the radio, via podcast, YouTube, however, you consume your breakfast, THANK YOU for being a part of our club.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

