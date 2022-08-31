‘Ray! Salute for America’ with Ellis Hall, The Raylettes and The Ray Charles Orchestra at Vibrato Grill and Jazz (Hills of Bel Air)

*(Los Angeles, CA) On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 7:30pm, Ellis Hall, The Raylettes and The Ray Charles Orchestra will hit the stage at multi-Grammy Award winner Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill and Jazz; 2930 Beverly Glen Cir, Los Angeles, CA.

Nestled in the hills of Bel Air above Beverly Hills, CA this is a favorite upscale hot spot. Known for being very well attended by the “who’s who” for lovers of great music and fine dining.

Join us for this epic evening including a Five Star Prix-Fixe Dinner and a world-class salute to the “GENIUS” and 17x Grammy Award-winning Singer, Songwriter, Pianist, and composer Ray Charles and celebrating Ray Charles Jr. the Producer of the Academy Award-winning Biopic “Ray,” which $125 million worldwide.

This is an intimate setting and all interested in attending are encouraged to reserve their dinner/show tickets early by contacting Vibrato Grill and Jazz at (310) 474-9400 or online.

Ray Charles Jr. had this to say about the upcoming RAY! SALUTE FOR AMERICA: “Performing the music of the Legendary Ray Charles is great anytime! September is also my Dad’s birth month. Two longtime members of the Ray Charles Band will be performing at the event. Leading the Ray Charles Orchestra is globally sought-after musician and arranger Louis Van Taylor. World renown Saxophonist – Rickey Woodard will be performing with the Orchestra. They are both exceptionally talented musicians in their own rights. Ellis Hall along with the Ray Charles Orchestra, will be using original Ray Charles music … no re- interpretations, Ellis will deliver a grand performance! Of course, The Raylettes will be right there providing vocal magic with their beautiful voices.” RAY! SALUTE FOR AMERICA will recognize those Americans that we lost on 9/11 and celebrate all lives that have survived through the tragedies and pandemic worldwide. A special award will be given to Ms. Valerie Ervin and THE RAY CHARLES FOUNDATION.”

Ellis Hall, a Ray Charles protégé, who was once signed to Charles’ record label has recorded over 26 hit albums and is an exceptionally talented songwriter and singer.

Get ready to enjoy some of Ray’s award-winning hits like – Georgia on My Mind; Hit The Road Jack; America the Beautiful; I Got A Woman; Mess Around and so many others.

Ellis shares, “At 8 years old I recognized the genius of Ray Charles although I didn’t know what to call it. I also didn’t know how later in life it would impact the music that I have and continue to make today and the amazing effect of meeting and working with Ray both in and out of the studio, and …Hallelujah I still love it so…”

Special Celebrity Guests invited are Stevie Wonder, Freda Payne, Glynn Turman, Clifton Powell, and Kym Whitley just to name a few.

Don Derbigny, Kevin Rouse and Artris Leftage of First Fridays Production (elite promotions and production group) in association with Ray Charles Jr. are producing this memorable event. Check with First Fridays Production for upcoming events.

COVID-19 protocols will be enforced for the safety.

source: Busby PR