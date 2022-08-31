Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Over 20 Gang Members Indicted in Atlanta for Targeting Celebrities | Video

By Ny MaGee
*Gang members in Atlanta are allegedly targeting the city’s wealthy celebrities, and the crisis has led to 26 people being arrested in connection to these crimes. 

Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis announced recently that her office is formally bringing RICO charges against the “Drug Rich Gang,” 11 Alive reports. 

“If you thought Fulton was a good county to bring your crime to, to bring your violence to, you are wrong and you are going to suffer consequences,” Willis said. “And today is the start of some of those consequences.”

Willis said the gang is not only targeting celebrities but anyone who flaunts their wealth on social media. 

Fani Willis
Fani Willis, Fulton County’s DA / screenshot

“So I do have a message for the public where it is kind of fun to put your things on social media and show off,” Willis said. “Unfortunately, these gangs are becoming more savvy, more sophisticated in the way that they target you.”

The crime wave includes kidnapping, robbing, shootings and home invasions. 

“We are going to find you. We are going to convict you. And we’re going to send you to the prison for the rest of your days, and I’m not apologizing for that,” Willis said. 

DA Willis also noted that the Drug Rich Gang includes Gangster Disciples (GD) and Bloods and they primarily operate in DeKalb County.

Hear more from the DA’s office via the YouTube clip above.

Meanwhile, police in Georgia have been cracking down on rappers who promote violence, and in some cases, their lyrics are being used against them.  We reported previously that Young Thug, Gunna, and 26 other associates in connection to the YSL gang were arrested this May on several charges including murder, conspiracy, and drug possession.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

