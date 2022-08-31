Kandi Burress’ Daughter Riley Also Bullied By Bravo Fans – ‘RHOA’ Star Confirms

*Kandi Burruss is the most recent Housewife to speak out against Bravo fans targeting and bullying her children.

According to the mother of three, her eldest daughter, #RileyBurruss, has been body-shamed by RH fans throughout the years.

“I despise it. It bothers me so much,” the reality star said regarding the bullying. “Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look and it really boils my blood.”

Kandi said that while she “can deal with anything” she never wanted her children to be “bullied online.”

“You can deal with anything for yourself, but you don’t want your kids to be bullied online,” KB says. “It’s just really terrible.”

Bravo recently issued a statement in response to the bullying of #GarcelleBeauvais’ sons. The #RHOB star revealed that her children had been subjected to nasty, racial insults online.

Being in the same predicament, it’s no surprise that Burruss also shared that she has reached out to Beauvais in light of the news, according to BET.com.

“The people who watch our show and who are on our show, sometimes they take things too far, and it’s not cool. It’s crazy,” Burruss continues. “This is a TV show at the end of the day.”

“Words definitely matter,” she says. “I’ve seen one of my kids definitely get bullied multiple times.”

Burruss notes that just last week, a rumor started that her daughter was pregnant.

“She was like, ‘Where are they getting this information from? Here I was feeling good about myself and losing and getting my body where I want it to be, and now they’re posting that I’m pregnant?’ That’s crazy!” adds Burruss.

Bravo also issued a statement amid the controversy.

“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son,” the network wrote. “We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.”