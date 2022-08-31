EUR Weather: Extreme Heat Returns to California and the West – Rain for Gulf and East Coast

*Temperatures in the Southwest have dipped over the last few days. Wednesday’s forecast shows the afternoon highs will climb above 100 across a large swath of the west.

The end of the monsoon season appears to be upon us, with rains from Mexico taking an eastward turn through Texas to the Gulf Coast.

The band of rain along the Gulf Coast will spread into the Atlantic and run parallel to the East Coast. A line of showers is forecast to move into the Northeast and reach the Northern Border.

The monsoon season brought temporary relief from the drought gripping the Southwest. Te Mexican monsoon has taken an eastward turn to take Wednesday’s rain into the Deep South.

Wednesday’s forecast shows extreme heat will return to the desert states and climb into the High Plains. The Southwest will see highs above 100 in Arizona and Southern California.

Phoenix’s forecast includes a high of 108 under a cloudless sky. The drought and wildfire issues in the west will continue to cause concern on Wednesday afternoon. Las Vegas will reach a high of 110, with Salt lake City reaching triple digits.

The heatwave in the west will bring extreme highs above 90 to Colorado. Denver’s forecast shows a cloudless sky and a high temperature of 92.

The West Coast will see a day of mixed temperatures climbing above 90 know Sacramento and Palm Springs. Cool air will move into San Francisco and limit the high temperature to 68. The Pacific Northwest will see extreme heat moving across the region from Oregon and Washington to Montana. Oregon’s state of emergency caused by wildfires will continue as high temperatures cliimb above 80.

Seattle will reach a high of 88 under a cloudless sky. A top temperature of 105 in Boise will lead to weather warnings across Idaho. The heatwave will stretch into Montana and push the afternoon high above 95.

The Deep South will see the most significant rain and pop=up storms on Wednesday afternoon. A band of low pressure will stretch from Northern Texas to the Southeast Coast.

The low-pressure system is forecast to bring rain and pop-up storms to the coast. Dallas and Houston will reach temperatures above 90 under stormy skies.

The gulf Coast will see rain and storms stretching from New Orleans to Tallahassee. Florida’s forecast includes a mix of storms and sunny spells covering the entire state. The high temperature in Miami will reach 91, with storms reaching Titusville.

From the Northern Plains to the Northeast, the extreme heat will be felt. Sunny skies will extend from the Northern Border to the Southern plains on Wednesday afternoon.

A high temperature of 92 will be recorded in Bismarck. The heatwave will break in the Midwest as temperatures fall into the 80s. Along the Northeast Coast, the afternoon highs will climb into the mid-80s. A band of rain will move into the Northern Border from Maine to Upstate New York.

