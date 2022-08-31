Chris Rock Sparks Outrage with Joke About Murder of O.J. Simpson’s Ex Wife

*Chris Rock allegedly made a joke about the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and many social media users are outraged.

According to the Arizona Republic, Rock put on a stand-up show in Phoenix on Sunday and revealed that he was asked to host next year’s Oscars. The comedian joked that he turned it down because going back to the Academy Awards would be like asking Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her sunglasses before she and her friend Ron Goldman were fatally stabbed in 1994.

Simpson’s ex-husband, O.J. Simpson, was charged with the murders and was ultimately acquitted.

Rock’s joke about Nicole’s death comes five months after he was slapped on stage by Will Smith during the 94th Academy Awards in March. At the time, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which the actress shaved because she’s allegedly battling alopecia. The joke caused Smith to walk on stage and smack Chris in the face.

After news of Rock’s Simpson joke went viral, several social media users called him out for being distasteful. Page Six reports on some of the mixed reactions, with one person tweeting: “The more Chris Rock talks, the more you begin to see why Will Smith smacked fire outta him.”

Another sarcastically added, “Yeah chris rock – you getting slapped for talking s–t and nicole brown simpson’s brutal murder are totally comparable events. great analogy. you totally care about violence against women. fully clear to us now.”

One user tweeted, “Disrespect the Black woman, & that’s okay. But dammit, disrespect a dead White woman & he’s hated.”

Another wrote, “So you [white women] who ran to Chris Rock’s defense after Will slapped the 💩out of him, for insulting and offending Jada, still on Chris Rocks side? I know you didn’t care about Jada’s feelings cause she’s a [black woman], but will you say ‘It was only a joke’ now that he’s offended Nicole’s Family?”

