Wednesday, August 31, 2022
HomeNews
News

Chris Rock Sparks Outrage with Joke About Murder of O.J. Simpson’s Ex Wife

By Ny MaGee
0

Chris Rock (2022 Oscars) - Getty
Chris Rock (2022 Oscars) – Getty

*Chris Rock allegedly made a joke about the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and many social media users are outraged. 

According to the Arizona Republic, Rock put on a stand-up show in Phoenix on Sunday and revealed that he was asked to host next year’s Oscars. The comedian joked that he turned it down because going back to the Academy Awards would be like asking Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her sunglasses before she and her friend Ron Goldman were fatally stabbed in 1994. 

Simpson’s ex-husband, O.J. Simpson, was charged with the murders and was ultimately acquitted. 

Rock’s joke about Nicole’s death comes five months after he was slapped on stage by Will Smith during the 94th Academy Awards in March. At the time, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which the actress shaved because she’s allegedly battling alopecia. The joke caused Smith to walk on stage and smack Chris in the face. 

READ MORE: Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock Who’s ‘NOT READY’ to Speak with Him About Oscars Slap | WATCH

After news of Rock’s Simpson joke went viral, several social media users called him out for being distasteful. Page Six reports on some of the mixed reactions, with one person tweeting: “The more Chris Rock talks, the more you begin to see why Will Smith smacked fire outta him.”

Another sarcastically added, “Yeah chris rock – you getting slapped for talking s–t and nicole brown simpson’s brutal murder are totally comparable events. great analogy. you totally care about violence against women. fully clear to us now.”

One user tweeted, “Disrespect the Black woman, & that’s okay. But dammit, disrespect a dead White woman & he’s hated.”

Another wrote, “So you [white women] who ran to Chris Rock’s defense after Will slapped the 💩out of him, for insulting and offending Jada, still on Chris Rocks side? I know you didn’t care about Jada’s feelings cause she’s a [black woman], but will you say ‘It was only a joke’ now that he’s offended Nicole’s Family?”

Are you ready to cancel Chris over his joke about Nicole Brown? Sound off in the comments.

Previous articleHow President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness MISSED the TARGET with Black America (VIDEO)
Next articleEUR Weather: Extreme Heat Returns to California and the West – Rain for Gulf and East Coast
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO