60th New York Film Festival (NYFF60) Has a Dazzling Display of Films | VIDEO

*Film at Lincoln Center (FLC) has 32 films in its Main Slate alone being shown at the 60th New York Film Festival (NYFF), taking place September 30–October 16 at Lincoln Center and in venues across New York City.

The Opening Night selection is Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise;” Laura Poitras’s documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” is the Centerpiece; and, marking his first appearance in the festival, Elegance Bratton’s narrative debut “The Inspection” will close NYFF60.

“The Inspection” is based on Bratton’s own experiences as a gay man in Marine Corps basic training following a decade of being homeless. Bokeem Woodbine is the actor Jeremy Pope’s “sadistic” sergeant.

Gabrielle Union is the mother who rejected Pope.

In the Spotlight section is the not to be missed World Premiere of “Till.” Chinonye Chukwu traveled back to the 1950s to tell the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, the Chicago woman whose son, Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall), was lynched while visiting cousins in Mississippi and whose body became an indelible image of the horrors of American racism. Also starring in “Till,” are Whoopi Goldberg, Frankie Faison, Sean Patrick Harris, Danielle Deadwyler, and Haley Bennett. Rights Reserved

“Descent” takes place in the 1860s, decades after the U.S. banned kidnapping and importing people for enslavement. Yet, a ship named the Clotilda docked in Mobile, Alabama. There, it unloaded more than one hundred Africans before it was ordered to be destroyed and sunk to eradicate the evidence. Freed in 1865, but unable to return to their homeland, the survivors founded Africatown, which persists today despite the town’s governmental neglect and economic disparity. This long-submerged history symbolizes a nation’s forgotten atrocities in the poignant documentary from nonfiction veteran Margaret Brown.

The U.S. Premiere of “Saint Omer” tells the story of a successful journalist and author Rama (Kayije Kagame), attending the trial of Laurence Coly, a young Senegalese woman (Guslagie Malanga), who has allegedly murdered her baby daughter. Rama’s plan to write about Laurence in a book inspired by the Medea myth increasingly unravels as she becomes overwhelmed by the case in Alice Diop’s arresting feature debut.

In the Revivals portion, there is the Glauber Rocha “Black God, White Devil,” which is called a landmark work of militant cinema and a key film of the Cinema Novo movement. It interweaves documentary elements and iconoclastic formal experimentation. Also, in this category there “Drylongso,” Cauleen Smith’s 1998 debut that follows a woman in a photography class in Oakland, as s he begins photographing the young Black men of her neighborhood, having witnessed so many of them fall victim to senseless murder and fearing the possibility of their becoming extinct altogether.

The above are just a few among the many selections at this year’s NYFF. Go to: https://www.filmlinc.org/nyff2022/ for the full lineup and details.

