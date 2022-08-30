Tuesday, August 30, 2022
There’s a Hype New Beat for Everyone who Says Sprite® from McDonald’s Tastes Like Static | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Static Album Cover
*(CHICAGO) — Our fans said it first – there’s just something special about Sprite from McDonald’s. They’ve called it crispy, crunchy, and even electric … but there’s one comparison we keep hearing on repeat: static.

And now, that first-sip feeling has an anthem that sounds as good as it tastes. Static’ by Tisakorean feat. Sprite from McDonald’s drops today, Aug. 30, on TikTok and Instagram.

‘Static’ is an original interpretation of the fizzy, lemon-lime goodness that fans love about Sprite from McDonald’s, composed by certified hit maker, Tisakorean.

The track includes a sampling of the sound of static over a hip-hop flow with a unique hook for the fan-favorite beverage: “Can I take a sip?!”

“My go-to drink at McDonald’s has always been Sprite – it gives you that electrifying taste that reminds you of static, which is why I was so excited when they came to me to create this track,” says TisaKorean. “I wanted the Static beat to give people that same feeling and use actual static sounds all throughout the track. Lately, I’ve been inspired by the 2000s, so I used 909 kickdrums to hype up that electric, snappy type of feel.”

Via the video player above, check out Tisakorean’s creative process in a ‘Making of the Beat’ video produced by fashion and hip-hop video director Carmelo Varela.

Fans can take one last sip of summer with Sprite from McDonald’s and share their own spin to ‘Static’ by using #McDonaldsStaticSprite on TikTok or Instagram.

And if you need some inspiration, head to Tisakorean’s TikTok where he shows off how he vibes to the beat. We might even comment or repost our favs to our TikTok channel.

McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day.

@mcdonalds but for real tho can i take a sip @tisakorean? #mcdonaldsstaticsprite ♬ Static – TisaKorean feat Sprite from McDonald’s

Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. 

For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.
source: Golin.com

