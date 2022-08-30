Tuesday, August 30, 2022
NBA Star Draymond Green Weds Hazel Renee in Star-studded Malibu Wedding | Photos

By Ny MaGee
Draymond Green USA flag
Draymond Green / Getty

*Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green recently tied the knot with actress Hazel Renee in a star-studded Malibu wedding 

The A-list NBA guests included Stephen Curry and his brother Seth, LeBron James, and Jayson Tatum, ESPN reports. Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo, sports agent Rich Paul and golfer Michelle Wie West also attended the celebration. 

James posted a photo of himself with the bride and groom and several of his peers and captioned it: “What an amazing time it was!! Congratulations to you both on a beautiful/wonderful wedding and thank you so much allowing my Queen @mrs_savannahrj and I to be apart of the best day of your lives thus far! It’s was an honor! Love y’all “

One Instagram user described the series of pics as “legendary,” and another said that the images will “age like fine wine.”

READ MORE: Two NBA Players Wed Their Partners on Same Weekend | PhotosVideo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

Draymond and Hazel were reportedly engaged for three years before tying the knot over the Aug. 12, 2022, weekend. In a video shared by DaBaby, the hip-hop star is seen on stage at the couple’s reception. In the clip, Draymond and Hazel join him on stage as the rapper performs his hit single “Suge.”

DaBaby captioned the clip: “The Green’s went MAJOR last night! Y’all did it TOO big. Preciate y’all having me!”

Watch:

In a Feb. 14, 2019, Instagram post, Hazel Renee shared a series of videos showing Draymond’s proposal process which included a helicopter ride that led up to him popping the question. Watch the moment below.

Draymond and LeBron shared several photos from the wedding on social media — some of which you can also see below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hazel Renee (@lovehazelrenee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry)

J. Alphonse Nicholson Responds to Rapper Left 'Traumatized' After Watching Gay Sex in 'P-Valley' | Video
50 Cent Replaced T.I. with Method Man on 'Power Book II: Ghost' After Fallout
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

