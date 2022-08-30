Auntie Viv Ain’t Down with Nick Cannon’s Seed Spreading: ‘I Don’t Like it!’ | WATCH

*Vivica A. Fox is letting it be known that she is not here for Nick Cannon’s latest baby announcement. As we previously reported, the 41-year-old entertainer revealed last week that he’s expecting his 10th child overall and third child with Brittany Bell.

He shared their maternity photos on Instagram with the caption that read, “Time Stopped and This Happened… missbbell ❤️😍🥰🌞 #Sunshine #SonRISE.”

During the latest episode of Cocktails with Queens, the actress and co-host weighed in on the big news and shared her honest feelings, saying she simply does not like it.

She said, “I don’t like it. Y’all can be like ‘it’s cause he got money, this, that, and the third.’ But the foundation of Black families, especially a strong father figure is needed. This isn’t a good representation of it…in my opinion. Co-host Claudia Jordan shared the same sentiments saying, “Nick is a great guy, he’s successful, and we go in on people like Future and not to say that he’s the same but at the end of the day, he’s so busy; Nick Cannon has an empire. So do you have time for all of these kids?”

In other Vivica A. Fox news …

In case you’re wondering, Auntie Viv hasn’t had any contact with Jada Pinkett Smith since she criticized Jada after Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap (of Chris Rock).

However, she apparently doesn’t harbor any ill feelings toward the Academy Award-winning actor.

“I think they’re just really going through a season of healing right now,” Fox, 58, told People at the premiere of “The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure.”

“Listen, I love Will Smith. He’s one of my favorite people on the planet. We all make mistakes. If there’s one person that deserves a second chance, it is him. I think he’s taken full accountability for his actions and he apologized,” she continued.

As you no doubt know, Smith, 53, slapped presenter Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars back in March — and his actions shocked all of Hollywood and the world.

Smith, who went on to win the Best Actor award for “King Richard” that same night was subsequently banned by the Academy for the next decade.

Meanwhile, Fox appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” back in June and broke down in tears about Pinkett Smith’s subsequent statements on her “Red Table Talk” show regarding the incident.

“It made me cry,” Fox said of Jada Pinkett Smit’s remarks.

“I really felt that to be a partner to Will Smith — whose career basically took a crumble that night … I felt to be a good partner, there was no accountability.” She underscored her point by saying she “wished that we could have had a little bit more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part.”