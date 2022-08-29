New York Stores Ban Sale of Whipped Cream Canisters | Video

*New York residents under the age of 21 can no longer buy canned whipped cream in the state.

This is due to a 2021 law meant to prevent teens from inhaling nitrous oxide in canned whipped cream, known as “whippets,” Insider reports. The law went into effect in November 2021 and stores are now starting to enforce the ban.

“Inhalants are invisible, volatile substances found in common household products that produce chemical vapors that are inhaled to induce psychoactive or mind-altering effects,” according to a US Drug Enforcement Administration factsheet.

The DEA reports that approximately one in five young people use inhalants by the eighth grade. Inhaling nitrous oxide can “cause damage to the parts of the brain that control thinking, moving, vision, and hearing.”

New York State Sen. Joseph Addabbo of Queens sponsored the law following numerous complaints about empty whipped cream canisters littering the streets, according to the Insider report.

“The need to limit the access and sale of whippits first became apparent after receiving constituent complaints about empty canisters on neighborhood streets. Used whippits piling up in our communities are not only an eye sore, but also indicative of a significant nitrous oxide abuse problem,” Addabbo said in an October 2021 statement.

“Nitrous oxide is a legal chemical for legitimate professional use but when used improperly, it can be extremely lethal,” Addabbo added. “Sadly, young people buy and inhale this gas to get ‘high’ because they mistakenly believe it is a ‘safe’ substance. This law will eliminate easy access to this dangerous substance for our youth.”

