Monday, August 29, 2022
‘Moorish Nation’ Members Arrested After Squatting in Home of NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

By Ny MaGee
Ricky Stenhouse Jr
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

*A South Carolina couple was arrested after being found squatting a $16-million-dollar mansion belonging to NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Darius Trrone Hall, 29, and Nataijah Shaieena Fields, 37, (both Black) are members of the “Moorish Nation,” whose members claim they are the rightful owners of all property, per The Daily Beast.

Individuals who believe they hold sovereignty over federal and state governments are part of the Moorish sovereign citizen movement, which includes the Moorish National Republic.

Hall and Fields were arrested earlier this month after breaking into Stenhouse’s multi-million dollar Mooresville home, which is currently on the market for $15,995,000, WB-TV reported. The 10,000 square foot property reportedly boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Fields and Hall were charged with “breaking and entering, contributing to the delinquency of minors, and second-degree trespassing,” per The Daily Beast. Hall has also been charged for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon. According to the report, the couple has been released on a secure bond.

Fields told The Daily Beast on Saturday via Facebook that reports of her arrest are “falsified information and deformation of character that will legally and lawful [sic] addressed.”

“Once legal/lawful vindication is achieved I will make sure that news station either redacts or correct this story,” she added.

Stenhouse Jr. said in a statement to The Daily Beast: “My home was broken into and illegally occupied. I thank the Rowan County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Department for their prompt arrest of the suspects. I will have no further comment pending the outcome of any court proceedings against these individuals. Any claims by these individuals to a right in my property are without any basis in law or fact.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

