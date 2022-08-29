Boosie Badazz Raps ‘F*ck the Police’ to Cops During Traffic Stop | Watch

*Boosie Badazz shared another video of him getting pulled over by the police again.

The clip comes a month after the Louisiana rapper posted a clip online of him getting placed in cuffs during a traffic stop.

“They got me pulled over again so I’m finna perform a concert in front of the police,” said Boosie in a video he shared on Instagram. He then filmed himself on his phone reciting lyrics from two of his tracks, “Set It Off” and “Fuck the Police”.

“You wanna talk shit, you wanna run ya mouth,” he raps at officers with the Fairburn Police Department. “You want some gangsta’s front your motherfucking house, we’ll set this bitch off.”

Boosie claims members of the police department have been consistently targeting and harassing him.

“Cities, f*ck ‘em, narcotics, f*ck ‘em,” he raps in the footage. “Feds, f*ck’em, DAs, f*ck ‘em. We don’t need you bitches on our street, say with me, f*ck the police, f*ck the police! Without that badge you a bitch and a half n***a, f*ck the police, f*ck the police.”

The footage cuts to Boosie flaunting what he claims is $30 000 in cash and suggests one of the officers quit his job and come work for the rap star for double the salary.

“Are we going to jail or not?” Boosie is heard asking the police officers in the video “The money ready. This is pocket change. This is fucking pocket change. If we going to jail, the money is ready. That’s what we need to know. This is pocket change. Thirty-thousand is what I keep in my pocket to spend a day. What you make a year? Forty? Thirty-eight, right? If you ever get tired of working for them, come work for me. I’ll pay you double. If you ever get tired of this shit, ’cause you don’t talk much, I like you. So if you ever get tired of this shit, I will pay you double and get your dick sucked any time you want. Anytime by Black women.”

The Fairburn Police Department said in a statement that Lil Boosie was pulled over for driving 73 mph in a 55 mph speed zone, XXL reports.

“Before pulling over, something was thrown out of the car he was driving,” the statement said. “The item was not located or identified. The vehicle smelled of marijuana and was searched. A small amount was located, but no charges were issued for the marijuana. He was issued two citations for speeding and littering and was then released.”