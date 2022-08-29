Apollo Nida: ‘When I Went Away, Phaedra Basically Left Me to Rot’ | WATCH

*Apollo Nida made an appearance on the latest episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” as he opened up to Sheree Whitfield about where things stand between him and ex-wife Phaedra Parks.

But judging by his words, Nida still feels some type of way about their split, insisting that the reality star and attorney had left him to rot after he began his eight-year sentence in his 2014 conviction of identity theft and money laundering more than $2 million through fraudulent accounts.

“When my ex left me, you know, she left me basically to die, you know? Phaedra basically left me to rot,” Nida, who was granted a supervised release in 2019 yet still ordered to serve five years on probation. He also accused his former flame of not allowing him to see their kids, Ayden and Dylan, and recalled her being absent from things such as his court sentencing, which appeared to have left him feeling hurt.

“It showed me you wasn’t there for me,” Nida retorted.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB:The Ebo Sister Discuss Their New Film ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ | EUR Exclusive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

Wait. There’s more … of the convo between Sheree Whitfield and Apollo Nida.

In his confessional, he referred to Parks as being “cold-blooded” because she didn’t support him though she was supposed to be his wife.

“When I went away, Phaedra was definitely cold-blooded … cold-hearted,” he admitted

But ultimately, Nida seemed like he was in a much better place and was willing to offer Whitfield a helping hand.

“I’ve got a show coming up and everything seems to happen at the eleventh hour,” Whitfield said of her upcoming She by Shereé fashion show.

“The thing about you is that you have a lot of resilience,” he said. “You have a lot of people rooting for you. It’s going to be a success. If you need anything, I’m always here.”

“I do need something,” said Whitfield. “I’ve got a show coming up, and I’ve actually added men. Would you be interested in being one of the male models?”

“I don’t know, I might have some sexy left in me,” he said. “I’ll do it.”