Monday, August 29, 2022
‘American Idol’ Winner Just Sam Reveals She’s Suffering with Unknown Illness

By Ny MaGee
JUST SAME
*“American Idol” winner Just Sam was hospitalized recently with an unknown illness.

The singer, 23, (born Samantha Diaz) has been updating her followers on Instagram about her health problems, Urban Hollywood 411 reports. 

“Thank you to everyone that checked on me. I am ALIVE and out of the hospital,” she shared on her Instagram Stories on Aug. 24, according to Heavy.com.

A day later she said her condition was improving, writing  “I need a better hospital bruh. I hate it here tbh.”

READ MORE: A Reason to Watch ‘Idol’? ‘Just Sam’ Breaks Down in Quarantine Isolation Before Beautiful Performance

 

In follow-up updates on Friday, Aug. 26, the Harlem native posted, “I’m grateful for the prayers everyone. I’m doing much better now.” 

Sam also shared that she currently weighs 100 lbs and noted, “I seriously need help.”

Meanwhile, after winning season 18 of “American Idol,” Sam revealed earlier this year that she had to return to singing on the subway to make some money 

“I thought it was gonna be easy,” she said on her Instagram Stories. “Just go to the studio, record, put out music, and that’s not how the world works. That’s not how the industry works. It takes time, it takes money that I don’t have. It takes patience.”

Her new single “Pain Is Power,” is available on music streaming platforms.

Sam was crowned the winner of “American Idol” in 2020. At the time, the show was held remotely with contestants and judges amid the COVID pandemic.

“My grandmother has been saying that she doesn’t believe that people like us can have their dreams come true,” Diaz, previously said on Idol, PEOPLE reports. “This is proof to her!”

“I kept on pushing, kept on singing and look where it’s brought me,” the former subway singer said. “I hope to inspire all the little girls who believe their dreams can’t come true. Anyone can do it.”

 

Ny MaGee
