That Monkeypox Dude LIED – New Video Shows How He Faked it | WATCH

*In the voice of Karlie Redd—“It was ALL a LIE!!” Do you remember the viral man we shared earlier this month who claimed to have monkeypox and a craving for McDonald’s?

Well, he is now revealing that his viral video was just a prank and a way to promote his music.

The Los Angeles man, who goes by the name of Duane Cali, uploaded a new video on his TikTok making the big announcement! Duane claims the viral prank was just marketing gone wrong!

Duane admits that he is used to going above and beyond and doing things unconventionally when it comes to promoting and marketing his music. However, in this case he says his methods “didn’t translate well and people just ended up getting mad at me.”

Wait. There’s more …

Here’s what we reported earlier about what we know was a scam …

LA Man with Monkeypox Gets Social Media Backlash – He Went to McDonald’s and Posted Video

*There are all sorts of outbreaks out there now; from Covid-19, E. coli, polio, and monkeypox to West Nile. As these outbreaks continue to ravage the world mercilessly, the least many would expect is a reasonable person playing about his health.

But that is what one Los Angeles man decided to do. The man who appears to have physical signs of monkeypox (extremely noticeable lesions covering his face, arms, and hands) has had to face exponential condemnation by the outraged social media community after he posted a video of himself going to McDonald’s.

In the video, the monkeypox victim is seated in a car, sipping a drink while speaking to the camera. He calls himself Duane Cali on TikTok.

Says he, “What’s good, y’all? My bad I’m not in the house. But I had to go make a McDonald’s run ‘cause I ain’t got no groceries. I ain’t have no food.”

A Los Angeles man is going viral and catching some serious heat after leaving his home to go grab some McDonald's while being infected with the Monkeypox virus.

Having justified his reason for going out, he boldly adds, “I just wanted to make this video to remind you to be careful who you f**k with. Because not everybody who you f**k with is gonna f***k with you. Not everybody you look out for is gonna look out for you. S**t, you might show up for the wrong motherf**ker at the wrong place, at the wrong time, and end up with the f**kin’ monkeypox.”

Many viewers of the outrageous video were shocked and rightly wondered how he paid for his food, considering the virus is contagious and so can be spread by touching shared surfaces, including cash or cards, that an infected person has handled.

One TikTok user watched the video and commented thus: “Why did you go out to get food? What about the person that took your payment, etc?”

