Insane Video of Mexican-American Karen’s Racist Rant At Indian Women Goes Viral | WATCH

*In a case of the kettle calling the pot black, so to speak, a “Karen” claiming to be Mexican-American has gone viral. She is seen confronting four Indian women before physically assaulting at least one of them. It all happened during an out-of-nowhere expletive-laden racist moment earlier this week

Specifically, the irony-filled incident went down in the Dallas suburb of Plano after the Indian women had dinner at a restaurant. We hope the woman, Esmeralda Upton, 38, is ready for the reality she’s created for herself because her actions have resulted in some serious criminal charges.

Upton was arrested and charged with assault bodily injury and terroristic threats following her egregious display of racist and violent entitlement by someone whose rhetoric suggests she obviously forgot her reality of being a daughter of immigrants and identifies with right-wing conservatives. She was being held on a $10,000 bond.

Rani Banerjee told WFAA TV that she called the police after Upton confronted her and her friends in a parking lot as they were leaving the Sixty Vines restaurant. Banerjee said she began recording footage that became part of a nearly 2-and-a-half-minute video that opens abruptly with the women, who speak in an Indian accent, asking Upton why she walked up to them.

“I hate you f*cking Indians, that’s why!” Upton growled back.

The video then cuts to Upton gesturing with her cellphone as if she’s recording the group before continuing her anger-fueled anti-immigration racist rant.

That’s when Upton felt the need to point out that she was a “Mexican American” who was “born here,” all while mocking Indian accents.

“I’m a Mexican American and I speak English,” Upton insisted to Banerjee, who was also speaking English.

“Everywhere I f*ckin’ go, you Indians are everywhere,” Upton snarled.

At that point, the video cuts to another (wider) shot that shows Upton walking up to and appearing to punch Banerjee in the head or face.

By the way, the person who posted the video, captioned it: “this incident occurred in Dallas, Texas after my mom and her three friends went to dinner.”

“I’m Mexican,” Upton said, “and I pay my f*ckin’ way here!”

When one of the women asks why Upton would not only confront them but also assault them, she lashes out and tries to grab the cell phone recording the racist antics.

Failing at her first attempt, Upton swiped at the phone again, appearing to be much more violent in nature than the initial try.

“She’s kicking me,” the person filming said.

As if that’s not enough, Upton gestured in her purse as if she was reaching for a gun and threatened the life of the person recording:

“Turn that goddamn phone off or I swear to f*cking God I’ll shoot your ass!”

UPDATE: Assaulter in video above Esmeralda Upton of Plano Texas has been ARRESTED by Police detectives this afternoon. She faces 2 charges of Assault Bodily Injury and Terroristic threat. Held on $10,000 bond. Hate and racism comes with a price: https://t.co/VxCwG6u1Ip — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) August 25, 2022

Nahela Morales, a Mexican-American board member of CAIR-DFW, said Upton brought shame on people of the same heritage, according to NewsOne.

“As a Mexican-American, I’m appalled that someone would dare use my people’s name to spread hate,” Morales said in a statement. “As people of color, we need to stand together in solidarity to build bridges of love and understanding, not to bring each other down. To the women in the video, I want to say you don’t speak for our community or me; shame