Hmm, Just How Much is in Idris Elba’s Bank Account? We’ve Got the Answer

For over a decade now, Idris Elba has been entertaining the world, on small and big screens alike. The British actor is also well-known for his charisma and irresistible sex appeal.

Elba has worked hard to earn his rightful place on the A-list. Being on the A-list also means his bank account is about to spill over. (He currently has two films in theaters: “Beast” and

But first, when and how did he start climbing this high? Elba’s acting career was already heading to the top in the early 2010s. In May 2010, he earned a Golden Globe for his outstanding role in the BBC crime series “Luther.”

In 2011, he made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in “Thor” as Heimdall. He has maintained that role in the sequels of the franchise.

Elba’s name also pops up whenever a debate rages about just who is the best to take over the role of James Bond from Daniel Craig.

He is considered by many to suit that role, thanks to his handsomeness and charisma. However, he recently made it known that he’s NOT interested in being Bond.

So, what is Idris Elba’s net worth in 2022?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Elba has a net worth of $40 million as of 2022. He made his fortune through his acting roles and his work as a singer, producer, rapper, DJ, and podcaster. In recent years, he has invested with his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba in a lifestyle brand known as “S’able Labs.”

And what does Elba earns per movie?

Idris Elba is one of the highest-grossing actors around the world; his movies generated about $10 billion globally as of 2019. Out of that, $3.9 billion came from the US alone. Again, it seems like he is in almost every movie these days, meaning he is raking in more chedda.

No, we don’t know his asking price per movie, but we do know he got paid over $8 million for his supporting role in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”

It is safe to conclude that he was usually paid in that range nowadays.