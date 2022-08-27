Will Smith: As Time Passes He Feels ‘Less Ashamed’ About Slapping Chris Rock

*Will Smith is in better spirits after he took accountability for his infamous Chris Rock slap. Following his seemingly genuine video apology to comedian and actor Chris Rock, sources say that Will Smith is in a better place.

A source claimed: “Will is feeling much more confident and much more positive and less depressed.”

The source continued:

“He was in very low spirits prior to making his public apology,” the source continues. “He feels less ashamed now and more comfortable being out and about in public again because he has and continues to do the work that needs to be done for himself, his wife, his family, his friends, his colleagues, his fans, The Academy, Chris and Chris’ family.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown Talk New Film ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

The source shared:

“He still has a lot of making up to do and that it will all take time.”

Reports stated that Will Smith is “putting in the work and that is putting him in a better state mentally.”

The source admitted:

“Will was so regretful of the situation and the situation he put his family in with all of the backlash, especially publicly. He wanted to acknowledge his wrongdoings and apologize and take accountability.”

The source said:

“He feels he answered some questions, said the things that needed to be said, and took ownership of his actions,” the source says. “Will wanted to make sure he set a good example for his kids and was adamant about handling the situation responsibly. He has taken this very seriously and his loved ones commend him.”

The source adds that the King Richard actor thinks it is crucial to: “ingrain the idea that violence is never the answer and show the public that he was wrong and is regretful, but that all people make mistakes and that we are all human…”