Saturday, August 27, 2022
HomeNewsCrime
Crime

Clifton E. Terry III a/k/a ‘King of Flint’ Charged in Murder-for-Hire Plot | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A Flint rapper who often referred to himself as the “King of Flint” has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot.

Clifton E. Terry III, also known as “Cliff Mac,” was charged on Wednesday for hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000, according to United States Attorney Dawn Ison.

A federal grand jury issued a superseding indictment charging the 31-year-old with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The grand jury previously indicted another man, 25-year-old Andre Sims of Grand Rapids, for his role in the murder-for-hire plot with Terry, Ison said.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Vanessa Bryant to Donate Proceeds from Crash Photos to Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation

Clifton E Terry III aka Cliff Mac a/k/a King of Flint (mugshot)

Terry solicited Sims to murder the woman, according to the indictment.

On Nov. 27, 2020, Sims traveled from Grand Rapids to Flint where he obtained a vehicle, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The next day, Sims allegedly drove to the victim’s residence in Sterling Heights and parked across the street.

When the victim left her residence several hours later Sims approached her vehicle and fired seven to eight gunshots at the victim. Despite being shot multiple times, the victim survived. The shooting was captured on the victim’s home security system. After the shooting, Sims drove to a nearby apartment complex where he abandoned his vehicle. Shortly thereafter, Terry picked Sims up from the apartment complex,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Terry later agreed to pay Sims $2,500 for the failed hit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Terry has also been charged with first-degree murder for a separate case in Genesee County for his alleged role in the Aug. 17, 2021 killing of Devaroe Davis.

As for the murder-for-hire case, Terry faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted.

Sims was recently sentenced to life in prison following a murder conviction in Kent County.

Click here for updates on this story

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleLiar! Herschel Walker Falsely Claims Raphael Warnock Lied About Having A Dog | VIDEO
Next articleGonna Buy One? Oscar Mayer is Now Selling Frozen Wiener Pops | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Lil’ Wayne Sued For Allegedly Punching His Former Assistant On Private Jet – Damages Being Sought!

Social Heat

Drunk ‘Friends’ Inserted Tumbler in Man’s Rectum – Doctors Cut it Out!

Social Heat

Kevin Hunter Jr. Denies Charging $100K on Mother’s (Wendy Williams) CC Before Account was Closed

Social Heat

Never Mind – NeNe Leakes Dismisses Racism Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen and Bravo | VIDEO

Social Heat

Nappy Roots Musician and Brewery Owner was Robbed, Kidnapped and Shot in Atlanta | VIDEO

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO