Black Twitter Unimpressed After Netflix Releases Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Trailer | WATCH

*Tyler Perry’s latest movie is coming soon and Black Twitter has already fired the first salvo to register their displeasure and confusion.

This past Tuesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for “A Jazzman’s Blues,” which is Perry’s latest movie.

Starring Joshua Boone as Jazz singer “Bayou Boy” and Solea Pfeiffer as a mixed-race girl who complicates her life by passing for white, the movie revolves around racial sentiments, but many Black viewers feel the plot is confusing, reports SandraRose.

The mother of Solea is a bourgeoisie mulatto who is also passing. When Solea falls in love with the Jazz singer, her mother separates them and hands her over to a white man from a well-to-do family.

After many years, Solea returns to her roots only to find Bayou Boy still there waiting for her!

“My mother, she wanted me to marry a rich man,” she explains to Bayou Boy. “She told me if I didn’t leave with her, they were gonna kill you.”

Does it make sense to you? Tyler says he wrote the screenplay in 1995 so this is a new old movie.

“I have waited a quarter of a century to tell this story and now is the perfect time and Netflix is the perfect partner,” Perry said.

But going by the comments on Black Twitter, perhaps the director should have waited for another quarter of a century to release the movie.

Ok, below is a taste of what Black Twitter is saying about Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues.”

The whole thing confusing tbh she’s suppose to be a lightskin in this movie but they acting like he dating a white girl or something — Melanin Monroe (@MurrelKaykay) August 23, 2022

Exactly her brother looks white passing too so I’m like how you got two mulatto kids but y’all want em to marry white but I left them stranded in the broke ass country I’m so confused 😂 — I feel ✨Puerto Rickun✨ (@VickyLynnLovey) August 23, 2022