Friday, August 26, 2022
HomeNews
News

Vanessa Bryant to Donate Proceeds from Crash Photos to Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation

By Ny MaGee
0

Vanessa Bryant (Jae C Hong-AP)
Vanessa Bryant (Jae C Hong-AP)

*Vanessa Bryant intends to donate the $16 million awarded to her from her lawsuit against Los Angeles County to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

We reported previously, via CNN, that a federal jury awarded $31 million in damages after finding the Los Angeles County Sheriff and Fire Departments liable for infringing on the constitutional rights of Vanessa Bryant and co-plaintiff Christopher Chester, who each lost a spouse and daughter in the helicopter crash in January 2020.

Bryant was awarded $16 million in damages and Chris Chester was awarded $15 million.

Bryant’s lawyer, Luis Li, said Thursday, per The Los Angeles Times that her client will donate the multi-million award to the nonprofit dedicated to honoring the legacies of Kobe and Gianna. Li did not reveal how much Vanessa will donate.

READ MORE: Vanessa is Victorious! Jury Awards $31M in Lawsuit Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos | VIDEO

 

“From the beginning, Vanessa Bryant has sought only accountability, but our legal system does not permit her to force better policies, more training or officer discipline,” said Li In a statement to PEOPLE

He adds, “Those measures are the responsibility of the sheriff’s and fire departments — responsibilities that Mrs. Bryant’s efforts have exposed as woefully deficient, even giving amnesty to the wrongdoers.”

The federal jury found both the Sheriff’s and Fire Departments lacked proper policies and training which caused the violation of rights. The only plaintiff claim not supported by jurors was in a finding that the county fire department was not liable for any long-standing widespread practice or custom of taking illicit photos. The sheriff’s department was found liable for the same issue.

At issue in the trial were photos taken by L.A. County deputies and firefighters that included not just wreckage from the helicopter, but the mangled bodies of those killed including NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, Chester’s wife Sarah, his daughter Payton and five others.

Li says that Vanessa is “deeply grateful” to Ralph Mendez and Luella Weireter, “who brought to light the decades-old practice of taking and sharing photos of accident and crime victims for no legitimate purpose.”

“It is Mrs. Bryant’s hope that this important civil rights case will put to a stop this abhorrent and callous behavior,” Li added.

Previous articleParents Call for Firing of Art Teacher Over Her Voluptuous Body | Photos
Next articleBravo Condemns Racist Attacks on Garcelle Beauvais’ Teen Son
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Lil’ Wayne Sued For Allegedly Punching His Former Assistant On Private Jet – Damages Being Sought!

Social Heat

Drunk ‘Friends’ Inserted Tumbler in Man’s Rectum – Doctors Cut it Out!

Social Heat

Kevin Hunter Jr. Denies Charging $100K on Mother’s (Wendy Williams) CC Before Account was Closed

Social Heat

Never Mind – NeNe Leakes Dismisses Racism Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen and Bravo | VIDEO

Social Heat

Nappy Roots Musician and Brewery Owner was Robbed, Kidnapped and Shot in Atlanta | VIDEO

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO