Jamie Foxx’s Latest Classic: His Pitch Perfect, Hilarious Impression of Donald Trump | WATCH and Howl 🙂

*There’s a reason Jamie Foxx is the man when it comes to doing impressions. That’s because he’s unbelievably excellent at it. And his latest example has gone viral.

Along with Snoop Dogg, dude recently made an appearance on the Rap Radar podcast to promote their new Netflix vampire flick “Day Shift,” which also stars Dave Franco, and Peter Stormare. It just happened that while there, Foxx did his incredibly authentic impression of Donald Trump, the always embattled (and rightly so) former president.

“There’s a lot of great people on both sides,” the two-time Oscar winner crooned in Trump’s distinctive cadence. “I know Harry-O. He’s a great person. He couldn’t vote for me at the time. Now he can vote for me once he gets out.”

In case you might be wondering who “Harry-O” is, on Jan. 19, 2021, Trump commuted the prison sentence of Michael “Harry-O” Harris, the co-founder of Death Row Records, after fellow co-founder, Snoop Dogg lobbied Trump on his friend’s behalf. “I love Snoop D O Double G,” Foxx-as-Trump hilariously added. “Great person.”

As the clip continued, host Elliott Wilson asked, “Do you love Death Row Records?” Foxx didn’t miss a beat.

“I love Death Row Records. Excuse me! Excuse me!” he chastised the people in the room audibly laughing. “Fake news. I love Death Row.”

Foxx also pivoted to another favorite Trump topic: COVID-19. “They tried to give me the virus,” Foxx bellowed. “I beat the virus.”

In the end, Fox dropped the impersonation to ask in his own voice, “He said ‘they’ tried to give him the virus. Who is they?”

Check out Foxx doing his thing via the player above, but don’t be shocked by the masterful Trumpy enactment.

Speaking of Jamie Foxx impersonations, his performance as Ray Charles in the film “Ray” helped him take home “Best Actor” at the Oscars and “Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy” at the Golden Globe Awards in 2005.

Behind-the-scenes footage from Universal Pictures shows Foxx got Charles’ “blessing” to play the late singer in a movie about his life, according to HuffPost.

In fact, Foxx’s performance in the film was enough to win over rapper Kanye West whose song “Gold Digger” used a sample from Charles’ “I Got A Woman” and an interpolation of the song by Foxx in case the sample didn’t clear, MTV reported.

You can see how Foxx got ready for his role in “Ray” below in videos shared by Pigeons & Planes.