Bravo Condemns Racist Attacks on Garcelle Beauvais’ Teen Son

*Bravo is speaking out against the recent online harassment that Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son is receiving.

Beauvais’ son Jax, 14, took to social media this week to call out the haters and trolls who bombard him with racist messages because his famous mom often clashes with her castmates on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” series.

Jax posted a video on his Instagram Story Tuesday showing some of the vile comments sent to him by viewers, including a death threat. As reproted by Urban Hollywood 411, one comment suggested the biracial teen should suffer the same fate as George Floyd.

“You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy, [Hollywood manager Michael Nilon]. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us,” the comment read.

Garcelle responded to the comments on Twitter. “I’m usually a very strong woman. I’ve been raised to be strong, my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids!” she tweeted Tuesday.

“It hurts, it’s not OK. I’ve been in tears all night, it’s just a TV show people, scream at your TV, throw something at your TV, but leave our kids alone,” she added.

Beauvais’ fellow castmate Lisa Rinna also chimed in, telling fans to “leave the kids alone!”

“We are doing a TV show,” Rinna wrote. “We try to entertain you — why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes love us — love to hate us but leave the kids alone!”

On Wednesday Bravo condemned the attacks on Jax in a statement shared on Twitter.

“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son,” the statement reads. “We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with hateful rhetoric.”

The statement was shared by Garcelle, her castmates, and Rinna’s husband, actor Harry Hamlin.

“Important! RHOBH is a TV show. All cast members know it’s a TV show and it’s main purpose is to entertain the audience. Attacking the cast or their children is inappropriate,” he wrote. “Please enjoy the show and leave the participants alone. The negatives editorializing can be very dangerous and we all hope it will stop. Love please! ❤️❤️❤️”

On Wednesday, Garcelle shared a message from her son about the hateful messages that he is receiving.

“Well I’d like to start off by saying I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one. it is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media,” Jax wrote.

“I just want to be a normal kid,” he added. “However, middle-aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school,” he concluded, noting that his Instagram account will be private from now on.