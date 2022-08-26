Friday, August 26, 2022
HomeNews
News

Bravo Condemns Racist Attacks on Garcelle Beauvais’ Teen Son

By Ny MaGee
0

Garcelle Beauvais' sons
Garcelle Beauvais and her sons Jaid and Jax / Credit: Twitter

*Bravo is speaking out against the recent online harassment that Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son is receiving. 

Beauvais’ son Jax, 14, took to social media this week to call out the haters and trolls who bombard him with racist messages because his famous mom often clashes with her castmates on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” series. 

Jax posted a video on his Instagram Story Tuesday showing some of the vile comments sent to him by viewers, including a death threat. As reproted by Urban Hollywood 411, one comment suggested the biracial teen should suffer the same fate as George Floyd.

“You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy, [Hollywood manager Michael Nilon]. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us,” the comment read.

READ MORE: Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Reason Why Her and Will Smith’s 90s Romance Ended

Garcelle responded to the comments on Twitter. “I’m usually a very strong woman. I’ve been raised to be strong, my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids!” she tweeted Tuesday.

“It hurts, it’s not OK. I’ve been in tears all night, it’s just a TV show people, scream at your TV, throw something at your TV, but leave our kids alone,” she added.

Beauvais’ fellow castmate Lisa Rinna also chimed in, telling fans to “leave the kids alone!”

“We are doing a TV show,” Rinna wrote. “We try to entertain you — why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes love us — love to hate us but leave the kids alone!”

On Wednesday Bravo condemned the attacks on Jax in a statement shared on Twitter. 

“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son,” the statement reads. “We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with hateful rhetoric.”

The statement was shared by Garcelle, her castmates, and Rinna’s husband, actor Harry Hamlin.

“Important! RHOBH is a TV show. All cast members know it’s a TV show and it’s main purpose is to entertain the audience. Attacking the cast or their children is inappropriate,” he wrote. “Please enjoy the show and leave the participants alone. The negatives editorializing can be very dangerous and we all hope it will stop. Love please! ❤️❤️❤️”

Garcelle Beauvais’s son Jax speals

On Wednesday, Garcelle shared a message from her son about the hateful messages that he is receiving. 

“Well I’d like to start off by saying I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one. it is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media,” Jax wrote.

“I just want to be a normal kid,” he added. “However, middle-aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school,” he concluded, noting that his Instagram account will be private from now on.

Previous articleVanessa Bryant to Donate Proceeds from Crash Photos to Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation
Next article‘Mike’s’ Knockout Performance Doesn’t Pack Enough Punch to Make You ‘Feel’ it | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Lil’ Wayne Sued For Allegedly Punching His Former Assistant On Private Jet – Damages Being Sought!

Social Heat

Drunk ‘Friends’ Inserted Tumbler in Man’s Rectum – Doctors Cut it Out!

Social Heat

Kevin Hunter Jr. Denies Charging $100K on Mother’s (Wendy Williams) CC Before Account was Closed

Social Heat

Never Mind – NeNe Leakes Dismisses Racism Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen and Bravo | VIDEO

Social Heat

Nappy Roots Musician and Brewery Owner was Robbed, Kidnapped and Shot in Atlanta | VIDEO

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO