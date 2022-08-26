Friday, August 26, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsEvents
Entertainment

BHERC Closes Weekend Film Fest with Panel on Black Mental Health & More

By Reese Shelton
0

Executive Director of BHERC Sandra Evers-Manly addresses Black Mental Health in special film block and panel discussion August 27th 2022. Tickets & info: https://bherc.org/bherc-health-matters/

*The Black Hollywood Education Resource Center will present its first Health Matters Film Block. This year’s films will help reimage therapeutic treatments and models of mental health care to determine ways that we can adequately address the complex challenges of mental illness, which accounts for approximately one-third of mental illness globally.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, we have witnessed firsthand an increase in suicide across the lifespan and across the globe. These circumstances call for radical change in the paradigm and practices of mental health care, including improving standards of clinician training, and revisioning current models of mental health care delivery.

Upon completion of this conference, participants will enhance their knowledge of evidence-based practices to improve the behavioral and clinical skills of nurses, social workers, and other health care professionals who care for persons and families of all ages and cultural/socioeconomic statuses living with mental illness across the globe through the lens of film and the sound of music.

Saturday, August 27th @ 8:00am- 2:00 pm “Mastering Mental and Brain Health After the Pandemic Across the Globe” Film Screenings & Panel. Get tickets now!

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jamie Foxx’s Latest Classic: His Pitch Perfect, Hilarious Impression of Donald Trump | WATCH and Howl 🙂

Also, the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center invites you Friday thru Sunday (August 26th-28th 2022) for the closing weekend of the 28th Annual African American Film Market Place and S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase.

Fans are encouraged to pack the house for each block of film screenings and special events. Get tickets at the door or Click here: 

Friday, August 26th @ 7:00pm- “Schooldemic” and “Last Slave Cabin” World Premiere

Saturday, August 27th @ 12:30pm- 3:00pm- Film Blocks 10-14

Saturday, August 27th @ 5:30pm- Across the Continent of Africa Film Block

Saturday, August 27th @ 5:30pm- “Schooldemic” and “Last Slave Cabin” Encore Screening

Sunday, August 28th @ 10:30am- Youth Special: “A Guide to Independent Filmmaking” by Larry Ulrich.

Sunday, August 28th @ 1:00pm- 6:00pm- Film Blocks 15-20

Sunday, August 28th @ 8:30pm- Closing Reception “Soul Food & Film”

Bring the whole family.  Get tickets now.

For tickets and more info: Black Hollywood Education & Resource Center » African American Film Marketplace and S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase – bherc.org

Previous articleBlack Californians Detail Racism with Latino Co-Workers in Discrimination Lawsuits
Next articleBlack Families Are Living A ‘Nightmare’ As They Plead for Help Finding Missing Loved Ones | WATCH
Reese Shelton

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Lil’ Wayne Sued For Allegedly Punching His Former Assistant On Private Jet – Damages Being Sought!

Social Heat

Drunk ‘Friends’ Inserted Tumbler in Man’s Rectum – Doctors Cut it Out!

Social Heat

Kevin Hunter Jr. Denies Charging $100K on Mother’s (Wendy Williams) CC Before Account was Closed

Social Heat

Never Mind – NeNe Leakes Dismisses Racism Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen and Bravo | VIDEO

Social Heat

Nappy Roots Musician and Brewery Owner was Robbed, Kidnapped and Shot in Atlanta | VIDEO

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO