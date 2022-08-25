Thursday, August 25, 2022
Lil’ Wayne Sued For Allegedly Punching His Former Assistant On Private Jet – Damages Being Sought!

By Fisher Jack
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne

*Looks like Lil Wayne has another case to worry about. According to an exclusive report by @radaronline, the rapper is being sued by an ex-employee.

Court documents obtained by the news site says that on June 10, 2022, the ex-employee Andrew Williams boarded a private plane with Lil Wayne when the rapper started arguing with the pilot. Williams said he jumped in between them to de-escalate the situation so it wouldn’t turn violent.

Williams claimed that he even placed his arms between the pilot and Wayne to separate the two. However, while trying to do that, he claims the rapper turned to him and socked him right in the jaw. “The combination of a closed fist and the numerous rings and large jewelry on the hands of [Wayne] caused great harm to [Williams],” the doc states.

Williams said he got off of the plane and went to go seek medical attention. He added that the last conversation he had with Wayne and Young Money was a letter demanding he returns a company backpack and Bluetooth speaker.

As a result of the incident, Williams said he has suffered emotionally and physically, and “incurred general damages including incurring medical expenses, in amounts to be proven at trial.”

In addition to that, he claims to have suffered humiliation and mental anguish.

“Lil Wayne was willful and malicious and was intended to oppress and cause injury to [Williams]. [Williams] is therefore entitled to an award of punitive damages,” the suit reads.

