Irv Gotti Recalls First Time He Kissed Ashanti: ‘Her A** Was Looking Fat’ | Video

*Irv Gotti is catching heat from social media users for once again talking about his ex Ashanti, and this time he’s recounting the time they first kissed.

The hip-hop producer appears in the latest episode of BET’s new docuseries “The Murder Inc. Story,” which chronicles the rise of his iconic rap label. Irv details how he was separated from his wife when he first made a move on Ashanti. The singer was signed to the label at the time and apparently, they developed an intimate bond.

“I’m separated from [my wife] Deb. I’m on my own. And Ashanti’s coming to the studio every day and our friendship and bond is naturally growing,” Irv explains in the episode, Complex reports. “She used to wear these Juicy sweats and her ass was looking fat. Her ass was looking great. So, one day I was like, ‘Yo, I’ll take you home.’ She said, ‘Bet, cool.’ We are walking to her front door of her crib. She turns and says goodbye and I just kiss her and grab her ass and just mwah. It was like, what took you so long?”

This latest reveal comes weeks after Irv told the hosts of the “Drunk Champs” podcast that he was left heartbroken after Ashanti dissed him and started dating rapper Nelly. In case you missed his comments, watch the Instagram clip below.

Gotti’s “Drunk Champs” episode prompted a response from Fat Joe, who called Gotti a “sucker.”

“Whatever Irv has with Ashanti is 20 years old,” he said. “I know he was making some points that mean a lot to him, his heart and soul, but when you keep ranting about somebody 20 years later, it feels like he’s not over the young lady.”

When Irv caught wind of Joe’s remarks, he proclaimed that the two were no longer friends.

“Irv Gotti said I’m no longer his friend. And he’s correct, because I’m his brother,” Joe explained in a follow-up livestream. “And I love him, I love his entire family, I love his mother, I love his sisters, I love his brothers, I love his sons. I love them all. And so sometimes, brothers check each other. That’s the furthest I’ma go.”

Ashanti has yet to respond to Gotti’s ongoing comments about her.