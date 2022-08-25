George Foreman Sued by Two Women Who Claim He Raped Them in 1970s

*Two women are suing George Foreman for allegedly raping them in the 1970s.

The pair of lawsuits were filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, THR reports.

The women claim their fathers worked with Foreman, and that the boxing legend started grooming them as children. They allege that the assaults occurred in California and are seeking upward of $25 million. California’s statute of limitations for certain sex crimes was amended to give victims of childhood sexual assault more time to file a lawsuit.

We reported previously that Foreman, 73, claims these two women have been trying to extort him for months.

"Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family. They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations," Foreman said in a statement to The Post.

Here’s more from USA Today:

The women suing Foreman claimed they suffer “physical and mental pain and suffering” that they discovered at an unspecified date. They brought their lawsuits under pseudonyms. Foreman is also listed as a Doe defendant but is identified as a former professional heavyweight boxer who went professional in 1969 and defeated Joe Frazier for the heavyweight championship in 1973.

One of the women claims that when she was 13 years old, Foreman called her at her home and asked her “if she knew how to masturbate,” the complaint states.

“During the call, Doe gave plaintiff instructions on how to masturbate herself,” per the complaint.

In a separate complaint, the second plaintiff claims she was age 15 when Foreman threatened to fire her father as his longtime advisor if she did not comply with his sexual demands.

“DOE threatened that if she didn’t comply, her dad would lose his job,” the complaint states. “DOE then instructed Plaintiff to remove her clothes. Feeling the duress and coercion of this threat, Plaintiff complied with DOE’s commands.”

Foreman is accused of raping her numerous times until she was 16 years old, according to the suit.

Foreman has denied the allegations in a statement.

“Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family,” he said. “They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies. I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God. I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court. I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either.”

The complaints allege sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, per USA Today.