Thursday, August 25, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Drunk ‘Friends’ Inserted Tumbler in Man’s Rectum – Doctors Cut it Out!

By Fisher Jack
0

Man with Tumbler inserted in rectum
Man with Tumbler inserted in rectum

*Doctors in India have removed a steel cup from a man’s rectum ten days after his friends inserted the item as a drunken prank.

The incident occurred on August 19 in Gujarat when the 45-year-old man was drinking with a group of friends. According to the Daily Mail, the group were drinking at Surat, an Indian state where drinking alcohol is prohibited.

Local reports said the man’s friends inserted the 6-in long, 3 in wide cup in his rectum while he was in an “inebriated state” as a prank.

His family took him to a nearby hospital after he was reportedly embarassed by the entire situation and doctors said he had swelling in his stomach since he didn’t defecate since the alleged prank.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: 2 Chainz Settles Lawsuit with Family of Pablo Escobar Over ATL Eateries

Wait. There’s more …

On August 19, a team comprising Prof Sanjit Kumar Nayak, Dr Subrat Baral, Dr Satyaswarup and Dr Pratibha performed the surgery and removed the steel tumbler from Rout’s intestine.r Satyaswarup said initially attempt was made to pull the tumbler out of the rectum through an endoscopic procedure, reports New Indian Express.

“But it did not work out. So we had to cut open Rout’s abdomen and extract the tumbler after making an incision in his intestinal wall,” he said, adding Rout is stable and recovery will take some time. The patient’s colon has been sutured and a fistular opening created to enable him to defecate.

Though rare, such bizarre acts have been reported in other states. While one such incident was reported in 2009, another was reported in October 2017.

Another such incident was reported from Tamil Nadu in May 2020. In February 2020 and August this year, two incidents of similar nature were reported from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

Previous articleSnoop Dogg’s New Animated Children’s Series Launches on YouTube | Watch
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO