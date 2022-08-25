Drunk ‘Friends’ Inserted Tumbler in Man’s Rectum – Doctors Cut it Out!

*Doctors in India have removed a steel cup from a man’s rectum ten days after his friends inserted the item as a drunken prank.

The incident occurred on August 19 in Gujarat when the 45-year-old man was drinking with a group of friends. According to the Daily Mail, the group were drinking at Surat, an Indian state where drinking alcohol is prohibited.

Local reports said the man’s friends inserted the 6-in long, 3 in wide cup in his rectum while he was in an “inebriated state” as a prank.

His family took him to a nearby hospital after he was reportedly embarassed by the entire situation and doctors said he had swelling in his stomach since he didn’t defecate since the alleged prank.

Wait. There’s more …

On August 19, a team comprising Prof Sanjit Kumar Nayak, Dr Subrat Baral, Dr Satyaswarup and Dr Pratibha performed the surgery and removed the steel tumbler from Rout’s intestine.r Satyaswarup said initially attempt was made to pull the tumbler out of the rectum through an endoscopic procedure, reports New Indian Express.

“But it did not work out. So we had to cut open Rout’s abdomen and extract the tumbler after making an incision in his intestinal wall,” he said, adding Rout is stable and recovery will take some time. The patient’s colon has been sutured and a fistular opening created to enable him to defecate.

Though rare, such bizarre acts have been reported in other states. While one such incident was reported in 2009, another was reported in October 2017.

Another such incident was reported from Tamil Nadu in May 2020. In February 2020 and August this year, two incidents of similar nature were reported from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh respectively.