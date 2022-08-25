Thursday, August 25, 2022
HomeNews
News

Annie Leibovitz Slammed for ‘Poorly Lit’ Photos of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

By Ny MaGee
0

Annie Leibovitz
Annie Leibovitz / Getty

*Famed photographer Annie Leibovitz is catching heat for once again failing to properly capture her Black female subjects. In this latest case, she is being slammed over her new photos of the United States Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Vogue hired Leibovitz for Brown Jackson’s cover feature and Leibovitz proved yet again that she lacks the talent to photograph Black women. 

Last week, Leibovitz shared a sneak peek from the magazine’s September issue, and the backlash on social media was immediate. 

The portraits were taken at the National Mall. One image depicts Brown Jackson as this shadowy figure while highlighting the large marble statue of Abraham Lincoln in the background. In another pic, Brown Jackson’s skin tone appears dull as she sits near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. 

READ MORE: Vogue to Release New Kamala Harris Cover After Backlash Over Original Issue

Leibovitz has a record of making Black women look hella weirdo in her photographs, including Simone Biles, Viola Davis, Serena Williams and Rihanna.

Many Twitter users called out Leibovitz for being “unable to light dark skin properly.” Some even used apps on their smartphones to “fix” Leibovitz’s photos. 

I have no idea why Vogue still allows you to take photographs of Black people. You are one of the most acclaimed photographers of this era and you STILL can’t properly light a Black person to save your damn life. And you’ve been called on this for two decades now and won’t learn,” wrote one Twitter user

It’s also not lost on me that the vast majority of “great shot!“ commenters are white,” another noted

One commenter said, “Nope. #HireBlackWomen. Next time, call someone from @BlkWomenPhoto who knows how to shoot dark skin. Annie needs to step back and let someone else (preferably a Black woman) make history.”

Someone else added, “Have you considered learning how to photograph non-white people?”

Check out some additional reactions below:  

Previous articleAbdul Dosunmu is Mobilizing One of Black America’s Largest Efforts to Resist Voter Suppression
Next articleSnoop Dogg’s New Animated Children’s Series Launches on YouTube | Watch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO