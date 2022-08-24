Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Former Louisville Officer Kelly Goodlett Pleads Guilty to Falsify Search Warrant in Breonna Taylor Case

By Ny MaGee
Kelly Goodlett
*Former Louisville Metropolitan Police Department Detective Kelly Hanna Goodlett has pleaded guilty to helping falsify a search warrant that led to the police killing of Breonna Taylor

Taylor, 26, was murdered in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, in March 2020 by plainclothes officers during an illegal “no-knock” search warrant.

We reported previously, via CNN, that Goodlett has been charged with one count of conspiracy in connection to the Taylor case. According to the Washington Post, she accepted a plea agreement last week.

Goodlett was charged with submitting a false affidavit to search Taylor’s home ahead of the police department’s raid and working with other Louisville officers to create a “false cover story in an attempt to escape responsibility for their roles in preparing the warrant affidavit that contained false information,” according to court documents released earlier this month.

Kelly Goodlett - Breonna Taylor
Goodlett’s conviction is the first in the case. Three other current and former Louisville police officers involved in the deadly raid have been charged with civil rights violations and other counts, per CNN. 

Goodlett is accused of conspiring with another officer to falsely claim Taylor was receiving drug packages at her address for her ex-boyfriend who is a convicted drug dealer.

Goodlett reportedly faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She is expected to testify against three former colleagues –Brett Hankison, Kyle Meany and Joshua Jaynes — who are charged in connection with Taylor’s death.

The three officers face life in prison if convicted.

Ny MaGee
