Trans Prisoner Who Impregnated Two Inmates Tried To Remove Testicle with Razor

By Ny MaGee
transgender (alleged) killer
transgender woman Demi Minor / via Twitter

*Demi Minor, the transgender woman who was incarcerated at New Jersey women’s prison on manslaughter charges, was moved to a different facility after reportedly impregnating two fellow inmates. 

Minor transferred from Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Union Township, NJ to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility (GSYCF) in June. We reported previously that Minor is allegedly the only trans woman at the new facility, which trans activists claim puts this person in a vulnerable situation.

“[NJDOC] have violated my right to be safe and free from sexual harassment, by putting me in one of the most violent youth Correctional facilities,” Minor wrote in a blog post on the website “Justice 4 Demi” on July 15. “While living here at GYSC, I have found my self (sic) under attack by young inmates who are immature and just plain ignorant towards a person like me.”

The prisoner noted in an August 18 post that the process to remove a testicle with a razor resulted in Minor being sent to the emergency room, Daily Mail reports. 

READ MORE: Trans Prisoner Who Impregnated Inmate is Serving 30 Years for Killing Foster Father

trans inmate
Credit: Twitter

Minor is serving a 30-year sentence for stabbing a former foster father to death. Minor claims staff and inmates at GSYCF refuse to acknowledge gender identity. 

“When I began to bleed, I did not even think about dying. I just thought about finally having relief from the pain that I felt,” Minor wrote on the blog about the testicle removal incident. 

“Being here in a male prison, amplifies the harm that I once felt… I hate it all,” Minor added. 

Minor explained that despite being “on hormones for years,” the GSYCF committee chair said “we can biologically not change” suggesting that “regardless of my transition without surgery I am a man,” wrote Minor. 

“I ignored her comments. But the truth is everything she said hurt, and was hard not to cry in the meeting it was hard to know that the same people who I once admired were now responsible for placing me in harms (sic) way,” Minor added. 

“I started cutting again, and with a razor I begin (sic) making a incision to remove my testicle. In my head, I just wanted the pain to stop. I just wanted out of this. They don’t know what the hell that I am going through,” Minor revealed. 

“Instead, if you have a penis, you deserve to be in a male prison. That is all central offices cares about,” Minor added.

