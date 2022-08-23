Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Ready To Love: Exit Interview w/ April Raquel | WATCH

*It’s four episodes into the latest season of OWN’s “Ready to Love” and some viewers have started to question casting choices for many of the men in season 6.

Some of them seem aloof, leaving viewers and female cast members to ask the real reason behind some of the men being chosen for the show.

April Raquel is the latest cast member on “Ready To Love” to be eliminated from the dating competition.

Was she too accomplished for male cast members to keep her in the game? Some scenes in episode 3 left this singer and entertainer looking thirsty for attention.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Adele Insists She’s Not Engaged to Rich Paul As Claimed – She’s Only ‘Obsessed With Him’ | VIDEO

April Raquel, Ready To Love
April Raquel, Ready To Love, season 6

Was it the way scenes were edited or was there more to the story?

April Raquel was our guest for this exclusive exit interview to explain why she thinks she is the latest cast member to get dropped from the show.

If you missed the LIVE interview, click the video above to join the conversation.

