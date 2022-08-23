Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Man Who Robbed Kim Kardashian in Paris Says He Doesn’t Feel Guilty | Video

By Ny MaGee
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage,)

*Yunis Abbas spent nearly two years in prison for his role in the 2016 Paris hotel robbery of Kim Kardashian. Now he’s speaking out about the crime and blaming Kim for being victimized because she flaunted her riches on social media. 

Abbas spoke to Vice’s Tir Dhondy about how he and his co-conspirators prepared for the robbery, which resulted in the thieves (who posed as cops) allegedly making off with millions of dollars worth of jewelry.  Abbas was one of 12 people arrested for the crime that occurred during Paris Fashion Week.

During the heist, Kardashian was tied up and put in the bathtub of her hotel room by the robbers. Abbas blames Kardashian for the violation, saying she “should be a little less showy.” 

“Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, and that was that. Guilty? No, I don’t care,” Abbas told VICE News in a new interview.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian / Getty Images

“They should be a little less showy towards people who can’t afford it,” he said of celebrities like Kardashian who flaunt their wealth online. “For some people, it’s provocative.”

As noted by the New York Post, Kardashian was allegedly robbed of a $4 million, 20-carat engagement ring given to her by Kanye West.

Abbas claims he was more familiar with the rapper than the reality star at the time of the robbery. He said his alleged co-conspirators were monitoring Kim’s activities online as they knew she would be in Paris for Fashion Week.

“I thought, ‘She’s got a lot of money. That lady doesn’t care at all,’” he said about Kim posting pics of her pricy jewels online.

“We got in through the little door that was open on the inside,” he said of gaining entry into the hotel the reality star was staying in at the time. “As soon as we got in, we took control of the concierge. We overpowered him. We tied him up. But then we looked for the keys for the bedroom she stayed in. I stayed downstairs but my two colleagues went upstairs with the converge to go to Ms. Kardashian’s room. Then they picked up the jewelry, they went downstairs.”

Yunis said investigators were able to link him to the robbery via the DNA he left at the scene while typing up the guard.

“Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, and that was that,” he said, noting that he does not feel guilty over the incident.

“Guilty? No, I don’t care. I don’t care,” Yunis said.

See the full Vice-shared video below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

