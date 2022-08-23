JeffCars.com Review: The 2022 Kia EV6 All-Electric Vehicle

*Highlight: The EV6 provides a mechanism to power (juice-up) items such as electric bikes, TVs and a number of household appliances. This feature is knowns as vehicle-to-load.

Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $54,500 (Base: $42,195)

Seating Capacity: 5

Standard Safety Features: air bags; ABS; rear view mirror; tire mobility kit; hill start assist; stability control system; a tire pressure monitoring system; a blind spot warning system; a lane keep assist system; a lane following assist system; a high beam assist system; a radar activated cruise control with stop and go system; a co-pilot assist system; and a rear traffic cross assist system

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Dennis Rodman to Travel to Russia to Seek Release of Brittney Griner

Standard Equipment (Base): 19-inch wheels; standard range; rear spoiler; manual aero flush outside door handle; a manual operated liftgate; a manual operated tilt/telescopic steering wheel; a 12-inch digital instrument cluster; hidden storage tray in cargo area; cloth and pseudo leather; power driver’s seat with 2-position memory seat; heated front seats; second-row reclining seats; automatic temperature control ventilation system; in- vehicle Wi-Fi; wireless phone charger; push button ignition system; a keyless entry system; an automatic hold brake feature; a manual operated rearview mirror; and a navigation system

To continue reading the pros, the cons, and our verdict of the EV6, click here.

About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com:

Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only syndicated multicultural automotive program airing throughout the U.S. and Canada. The 30-minute weekly show, which is in its seventh season, airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials. The program consists of in-depth one-on-one conversations with many of today’s industry pioneers and influencers, ranging from the ‘Hidden Figure’ and Black female who was responsible for using a mathematical formula to check the accuracy of the GPS (Global Positioning Sensor) to auto analysts to car designers to the trailblazer of LGBT auto advertising.

For upcoming shows, car reviews, car-buying tips, recall updates and a car-payment calculator, visit JeffCars.com, his car-buying educational guide. Follow him on twitter@JeffCars.