Tuesday, August 23, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

J.B. Smoove Competes in An All New ‘Password’ Tonight on NBC | PICs

By Fisher Jack
0

JB Smoove on Password
JB Smoove on Password

Summer’s #1 new show, “Password” is back with a new episode after “America’s Got Talent” tonight on NBC at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Celebrity guest J.B. Smoove and Jimmy Fallon will pair up with contestants and face off over two games, while Keke Palmer hosts. Players from each team guess secret passwords using only one-word clues for a chance to win up to $25,000.

Legendary game show “Password” returned to NBC this summer with a fresh new edition starring Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer, along with a stellar lineup of celebrity guests.

The #1 new show of the summer has more laughs, luck and cash prizes in store, along with celebrity guests Yvette Nicole Brown, Tony Hale, Chelsea Handler, Joel McHale and Chrissy Metz.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Singer Sparkle Reacts to Claims That She Allowed R. Kelly to Sexually Groom Her Niece | Video

JB Smoove on Password
JB Smoove on Password

Palmer will command the “Password” podium as contestants from all walks of life are partnered with Jimmy Fallon and other celebrities to face off in the ultimate game of words.

Fallon will play in each of the eight hourlong episodes as the celebrity/contestant duos compete for cash prizes by guessing a secret password using only one-word clues.

The premiere episode was dedicated to Betty White. Regularly playing on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” the iconic TV star has long been thought of as “Password’s” greatest player.

Jimmy Fallon - Keke Palmer - promo
Jimmy Fallon – Keke Palmer – promo

The season will then culminate with a special episode featuring a star-studded, all-celebrity lineup playing for charity.

“Password” is produced by Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Electric Hot Dog.

Jimmy Fallon, Jim Juvonen, and Jennifer Mullin will serve as executive producers, along with John Quinn who will also serve as showrunner.

“Password” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Previous articleJeffCars.com Review: The 2022 Kia EV6 All-Electric Vehicle
Next article‘House of the Dragon’ Makes History as HBO’s Biggest Series Premiere
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO