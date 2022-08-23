Tuesday, August 23, 2022
ISSA RAE stops by Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God and Issa Rae
*Award-winning writer, producer and actress, Issa Rae stopped by Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God to discuss Warner Bros. Discovery, her career and more.

Hell Of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God airs Thursdays at 11:30PM ET on Comedy Central.  Episodes will be available to stream the following day on Paramount+ throughout the season. Clips from each episode are also posted on the series social channels.

Is Issa Rae Worried About the Future of Her Career with The Warner Bros/Discovery Merger?

On Charlamagne Tha God’s “Hell of a Week,” actress and mogul Issa Rae spills the tea on the Warner Bros/Discovery merger and the fate of her shows.

Chi Ossé Has a Message for NY Governor Kathy Hochul. | “It’s Time to Free Some Black People from Jail.”

City councilman Chi Ossé tells us what could be done for Black people in prison and holds Kathy Hochul and Joe Biden accountable.

Flame Monroe talks masculinity and their attraction to Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def.

Comedian and television personality Flame Monroe discusses sex with Yasiin Bey, toxic masculinity, and who he-she-we measures up to the average man.

Charlamagne’s Final Thought | “If the FBI Wants to Find the Real Secret Sh*t, They Should Dig Up Ivana.”

Watch The Full Episode

About Hell Of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God:
The half-hour show will now feature influential guests, unlikely pairings of comedians, outspoken celebrities and thought-leaders across the political spectrum, debating the current events permeating politics and culture with guests unpacking the stories blazing the headlines as well as Charlamagne’s unfiltered take on the most talked about topics.
source: paramount.com

