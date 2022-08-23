Fans of Michael Jackson Clap Back After Rolling Stone UK Names Harry Styles the ‘New King Of Pop’

*Michael Jackson’s Nephew Taj has called out Rolling Stone for proclaiming that queer artist Harry Styles is the new “King of Pop.”

Rolling Stone UK is catching heat online after sharing its latest cover featuring the British singer. Longtime Jackson fans are not here for this desperate attempt by the publication to re-write music history by dubbing Styles as the King of Pop — a title long associated with Jackson.

Taj Jackson tweeted to the publication: “There is no new King of Pop. You don’t own the title @RollingStone, and you didn’t earn it, my uncle did. Decades of dedication and sacrifice. The title has been retired. No disrespect to @Harry_Styles, he’s mega talented. Give him his own unique title.”

Check out the RS cover and reactions from Twitter users below.

READ MORE: Michael Jackson Songs Pulled From Streamers Amid Accusations He Didn’t Sing on Them

There is no new King of Pop. You don’t own the title @RollingStone, and you didn’t earn it, my uncle did. Decades of dedication and sacrifice. The title has been retired. No disrespect to @Harry_Styles, he’s mega talented. Give him his own unique title. https://t.co/td6SSSVkfX — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) August 22, 2022

One Twitter user said of the Rolling Stone cover, “There is only one King of Pop and he is still dominating charts, breaking records and his legacy is selling out tribute shows across the U.S. It’s disrespectful to both artists to give Harry a name that is not only taken, but trademarked.”

Another noted, “Its interesting how you never try to ‘dethrone’ any of the white artists with honorific titles.”

A third commented, “Umm… is anyone going to tell @RollingStoneUK legal department that “King of Pop” is trademarked and owned by the Michael Jackson estate and that the should see permission before throwing around the title to the undeserving?”

Another added, “You can’t be King of Pop with 2 albums. The sales of his albums are ridiculous.”

And one person said, “MJ didn’t make music and toured segregated America and double worked hard with creativity that of his peers, to be called a mediocre yt dude a new King of pop in 2022.”

“Why are you setting Harry up for a drag? Every 5 years Trolling Stone is trying to prop up another Great White Hope, but everyone and their mother know who the real King of Pop is. You need to give up,” commented another Twitter user.

One commenter noted the ongoing effort by anti-black white supremacists in the music industry to discredit Jackson simply because no white artist has ever and will never ever come close to his impact and popularity globally.

“You know it hurts them to their SOUL that a black man is still the indisputable King of Pop,” the person tweeted.

Do you agree? Sound off in the comments.