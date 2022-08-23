Diddy Says He Meant No Disrespect with Criticism About R&B Music | Video

*Diddy took to Twitter this past weekend to clarify his remarks about R&B music being dead.

The hip-hop mogul sparked debate last week after he took aim at the current state of R&B during an Instagram Live with Timbaland.

“R&B is muthaf*ckin’ dead as of right now,” Diddy said last week, Complex reports. “The R&B I made my babies to? R&B gotta be judged to a certain thing—it’s the feeling though, doggy. No, no, no. It’s a feeling. You gotta be able to sing for R&B and then you gotta tell the truth. R&B is not a hustle. This shit is about feeling your vulnerability.

He continued, “You gotta muthaf*ckin make a n***a dick hard or a woman’s vagina wet. You gotta cry. You gotta be able to get your girl back. I don’t wanna hear all this bullshit […] It’s our fault for accepting anything less for anybody getting on a mic. I feel like there was a death of R&B singing, and I’m a part of bringing that shit back! I ain’t feelin’ no emotions.”

The conversation sparked debate on social media, prompting Diddy to make clear that he meant no disrespect with this critique of R&B.

“It’s been 3 days of debate… This is the clarity of the message… It’s not disrespect to anybody,” Diddy tweeted in response to the backlash.

“This conversation was out of love and me purposely wanting to bring attention to R&B! It was something that I saw the effect of the Hip hop and R&B balance,” Diddy added.

“That balance is honesty and realness when it comes together, melodies, vulnerability and most importantly LOVE,” he continued.

Diddy also discussed the issue with Mary J. Blige on an Instagram Live stream. The singer noted that R&B is only called “popular music” when white artists like Adele and Justin Bieber “get a hold of it.”

“You can’t kill R&B because its in us … they want to call it popular music when Adele and Justin Bieber get a hold of it but it’s been popular music,” Blige said.