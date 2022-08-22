Monday, August 22, 2022
Tamar Braxton Rumored to be Dating Atlanta Attorney Jeremy Robinson

By Ny MaGee
Tamar's new boo
Tamar Braxton, Jeremy Robinson / Credit: The Jasmine Brand

*Tamar Braxton is said to be dating Atlanta attorney Jeremy Robinson

As reported by The Jasmine Brand, the two were seen recently walking hand-in-hand into his into his birthday celebration. In video footage from the party, “Braxton matched her rumored boo’s all black ensemble, donning a fitted little black dress,” the outlet writes. 

Braxton, 45, was previously boo’d up with former fiancé David Adefeso and despite their breakup, he allegedly continues to have a close bond with her 9-year-old son Logan. 

According to the report, neither Braxton nor Robinson J.R. has confirmed their relationship. 

READ MORE: Tamar Braxton Reacts After Pal Todrick Hall Calls Her ‘A Drag Queen Trapped Inside A Woman’s Body’ [VIDEO]

 

A post shared by Tamar Estine (@tamarbraxton)

Braxton recently shared a selfie on Instagram and captioned it with the lyrics: “Put it on him make ‘em wanna marry me” — check out the post above. 

Earlier this year, Braxton addressed her mental health journey and shared encouraging words with people who have “gone through a mental illness situation.”

In an Instagram video captioned: “Ima take this down later. Cause some of y’all man….smh,” Braxton addresses some of the challenges she’s facing amid her own mental health struggles. In the 7-minute clip, she encourages others with similar experiences to “stay in a good safe place” to keep going, as reported by the jasmine brand.

“I just wanted to give some encouragement to people who have had experience with mental illness and have gone through a mental illness situation. And I was just talking about the box that people put you in after you’ve worked so hard to get into a safe good space with yourself,” says Braxton in the clip. 

She continued: “I just wanted to give some encouragement to the people who are struggling to stay in a good place because of the perceptions of other people who don’t quite understand.”

“I’m getting a little emotional because I don’t think you guys understand how difficult it is to change the narrative of something is wrong with you. Or “she’s sensitive, you gotta be cool or sensitive with her you gotta watch your stride with that person because you know she suffers from mental illness”. And it’s not fair. It’s not fair because of the work we put into, to be ok.”

She goes on to say, “Some days it’s seemingly impossible to get out of bed because of the way you are perceived by the people who don’t get it. Or it’s not normalized for them, and it’s our job you know to normalize mental health.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee

